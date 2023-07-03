Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Caddillac Tah, Irv Gotti, Ashanti and Ja Rule Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When you think of Hip Hop dominance, there’s no denying that Murder Inc. had the formula on lock for an extensive amount of time. Spearheaded by the late Irv Gotti and powered by Ja Rule, the label turned street loyalty and R&B synergy into chart-topping gold. At its height, the label pushed a dynamic blend of pop crossovers, hardcore rap energy and melodramatic storytelling, all tied together by a sense of loyalty that played out like a crime family drama. Whether you were riding for the hits or the deep cuts, there was no ignoring the crew’s impact.

Posse cuts were one of the ways Murder Inc. flexed its muscle. Whether completely in-house or alongside other music heavyweights, these tracks served as moments where every member — from marquee stars to street-level soldiers — got a chance to showcase their allegiance. You heard the hunger in Caddillac Tah’s voice, the silky precision of Charli Baltimore and the blend of heartbreak and heat that made Ashanti a go-to hook queen. With Irv orchestrating the chaos behind the boards, these collaborations gave the label a cinematic flair that set them apart.

Here are 13 of the best tracks that defined Murder Inc.’s reign as a true rap family.

1. We Don’t Give A F**k

A no-nonsense anthem for the crew, this track established Murder Inc. as a unit not to be trifled with. Over ominous production and loosely sampled Bill Conti’s theme for Rocky, Ja Rule, Vita, Black Child and Tah made their allegiances known. Each verse functioned as both a warning shot and a badge of pride. “Murder Inc. is the movement that won’t be touched” stood as both a mission statement and an industry dare, planting the label’s flag firmly in the street rap territory.

2. Ain’t It Funny (Remix)

The “Murder Remix” of J. Lo’s hit transformed it into a rap-R&B classic. Ja Rule and Caddillac Tah provided slick bars while contributions led by Ashanti spawned an unforgettable hook that practically defined the radio of its time. “It must be the a** that got me like, d**n” became a timeless moment in its own right, showing how seamlessly Murder Inc. artists could cross into the mainstream without losing their edge. With Irv Gotti, 7 Aurelius, and Ashanti all contributing on production and writing, this record arguably stands as a true Murda Inc. posse cut — just with a pop superstar taking the lead.

3. Down 4 U

This radio-ready hit doubled as a love anthem and label showcase. Ja Rule, Vita, Ashanti and Charli Baltimore all brought heat, creating a well-balanced posse cut where each voice enhanced the last. The soft, melodic beat was the perfect backdrop for confessions of loyalty, with Ashanti’s breathy chorus — “I wanna be your chick, I wanna be down for you” — serving as the emotional anchor. It’s a perfect blend of street sentiment and pop appeal.

4. No One Does It Better (Remix)

This deep cut from Irv Gotti Presents: The Remixes brought together Ja Rule, Ashanti, Black Child and Caddillac Tah for a showcase of swagger and style over Irv Gotti’s slick, pop-esque production. Ashanti's hypnotic “La la la” chorus repeated like a chant throughout, anchoring the chaos with sweetness. Black Child set the tone with gritty imagery before Tah provided warnings and bravado. Finally, Ja Rule wrapped things up with a rowdy and a touch of melody for a rewind-worthy closer.

5. Holla Holla (Remix)

The remix that truly turned heads featured an all-star cast that extended beyond Murder Inc. Even with the added firepower, the label’s artists held their own. Caddillac Tah, Black Child and Vita delivered verses alongside heavyweights JAY-Z, Memphis Bleek and Busta Rhymes, and — somehow — Ja’s hook remained the centerpiece. Unfortunately, Hov decided to sit out of the Hype Williams-directed clip, but no matter: The remix exemplified how Murder Inc. could hang with the best and still feel like a family affair.

6. The Inc

Originally featured on Pain Is Love, this cut was a prime example of car ride vibes with gritty street sensibilities. Caddillac Tah and Black Child gave listeners some fuel for the fire before Ja Rule dropped a verse about rising from the streets to success: “Who would've thought, we get away, manslaughter, numerous cars, cribs off the water.” Ashanti closed things out with a haunting outro. “And every time we breathe, it’s Murder I-N-C,” she chanted.

7. The Pledge (Remix)

When Nas joined forces with Murder Inc., he effectively made the remix of “The Pledge” (which landed on The Last Temptation and the Half Past Dead soundtrack) a permanent mark in Hip Hop history. Over a hypnotic flip of a 2Pac classic, Ja Rule and Ashanti held it down, but it was Esco who stole the moment with lines like, “The rap Albert Anastasia, you cowards, y'all want the crown from the Black power man of Asia.” This was a huge win for Queens above all.

8. Rebels Symphony

A deep cut with cinematic overtones, this track sounded like something out of a Blaxploitation film score. What sounded like strings and horns from a sample clashed with militant drums as Ja Rule, Vita, Caddillac Tah, 0-1 and Black Child delivered in-your-face verses. “Murderers blast first” echoed like a war cry and cemented the crew’s aggressive approach to wax. It’s the kind of song that made Murder Inc. feel more like a movement than a label.

9. I’m So Happy (Remix)

Even with Ashanti’s “Happy” already being a massive hit, Irv Gotti (along with Chink Santana) found a way to up the ante. A rare gem in the Murder Inc. catalog, this remix flipped The Gap Band’s “Outstanding” and added sharp verses from Young Merc, Charli Baltimore and D.O. Cannons. Baltimore’s rougher tone sliced through the tenderness with lines like, “Find me, throwin the Ms at my mens and tims, Mitch’ & Ness, it’s hard to impress this.” Irv & Co. simply knew how to balance sugar and smoke with seemingly little effort.

10. Good Life (Remix)

Lifted from 60 Minutes of Funk, Volume IV: The Mixtape, Funk Flex and Faith Evans’ “Goodlife” received the Irv Gotti treatment with additional help from Vita, Caddillac Tah and Ja Rule. The updated version, which borrowed the beat from JAY-Z and Foxy Brown’s “Ain’t No N**ga,” landed on the Murder Inc.-led Fast and the Furious soundtrack. The song was a certified dance floor smash, with Ja declaring, “Get it up in the club, toast it up, ‘cause you can't get enough of the good life.”

11. Put It On Me (Remix)

One of the biggest hits from Ja Rule and The Inc. Originally just a Vita-assisted standout on Rule 3:36, “Put It On Me” was elevated to posse cut status with its remixed version featuring Lil’ Mo. Naturally, it became a radio sensation that peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped BET’s “106 & Park.” Ja Rule’s emotional delivery was inspired by a real-life argument with his wife, which brought urgency to lines like “What would I be without my baby?” Vita’s gritty verse added balance to the vulnerability, while Lil’ Mo’s vocals gave the record its crossover push.

12. Ride Wit Us

A full crew affair from Irv Gotti Presents: The Inc, this posse cut featured seven artists — Jody Mack, Black Child, Caddillac Tah, D.O. Cannon, 0-1, Ronnie Bumps and Young Merc — delivering unfiltered verses across a cruising, club-ready beat. Chink Santana anchored the track with a laid-back chorus while the main collaborators delivered vivid, sexually charged storytelling. “Ride Wit Us” showcased Murder Inc.’s deep bench, letting lesser-known members contribute to the same flashy, hedonistic energy that powered the label’s biggest hits.

13. The Rain

A hazy deep cut from Irv Gotti Presents: The Inc, “The Rain” somewhat traded street aggression for a more surreal, introspective mood. Jody Mack and 0-1 drifted through verses laced with confusion, lust and disorientation, while Ja Rule provided a sobering finale: “Everybody wanna fly high, over the hill tops, but no one ever thinks about slidin’ down through the raindrops.” Produced by 7 Aurelius, it was a rare look at Murder Inc.’s darker, more meditative side.