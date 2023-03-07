Image Image Credit Ernesto Ruscio/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Gunna Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (Aug. 13), Gunna decided to bless his fans with a new video for "today i did good," a positive offering that sounds reminiscent of Ice Cube's "It Was A Good Day." Over production from Kenny Stuntin, SWSHR, TheSkyBeats, and Saint Luca, the Atlanta talent shared his appreciation for life. "Today I did good, I ain't been eatin' no bulls**t, and fitness, I wake up, I feel fit, and thank God every mornin' I'm still rich, I'm still rich, open your eyes, see the bigger pic," he rapped on the song's chorus.

Directed by Spike Jordan, the clip took a creative approach by showing viewers the world from Gunna's eyes. Throughout, he attended a fashion show in Rome, spent quality time with a group of children in London, and participated in a Beverly Hills photoshoot. He even provided a personal look into his "Bittersweet Tour" and its production before closing out with words of inspiration.

"You'd be surprised how much you could do in a day," the message began. "Days lead to weeks, weeks lead to a month, months lead to a year. Be the best YOU, every 24/7, 365. F**k what anybody else thinks about you!"

The heartfelt track is taken from Gunna's fifth studio LP, One of Wun, which made landfall back in May with 20 songs and additional contributions from Offset, Normani, Leon Bridges, and Roddy Ricch. The project received critical and commercial acclaim, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 91,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. One of Wun was led by the singles "prada dem" and "whatsapp (wassam)." Since the release of that album, Gunna provided his vocals on Normani's "Little Secrets," IDK's "TiFFANY," Offset's "Style Rare," and Ice Spice's "B**ch I’m Packin’."

Live vicariously through Gunna in his visual for "today i did good" below.