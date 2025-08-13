Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Gillie Da Kid Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Before he became one of Hip Hop’s most recognizable voices as co-host of “MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME,” Gillie Da Kid (or Gillie Da King, depending on the situation) was already a force to be reckoned with behind the mic. Born and raised in North Philadelphia, Gillie built his name with Major Figgas, carving out a reputation for unfiltered street tales and heavyweight punchlines. His run would take him from the Philly underground to a stint with Cash Money Records, sparking collaborations (and feuds) that cemented his place in rap history.

Even after stepping away from full-time recording, Gillie’s catalog and guest features remain a masterclass in charisma, wit, and raw lyricism. Outside of that, there’s also the rare reminder or two, such as a spontaneous freestyle during a podcast episode.

This list looks back at some of his most memorable verses and tracks to show both longtime fans and newcomers the undeniable skills that made Gillie one of the dopest emcees in the game. Who knows – maybe he’ll see this and decide to come out of his presumed musical retirement.

1. Yeah That’s Us – Major Figgas

A signature moment from Philly’s own Major Figgas, this anthem found Gillie delivering ice-cold brags alongside Spade and Ab-Liva. Over Hot Runner’s beat, the crew declared their dominance in street life and style, cementing their place in rap history.

2. Realest N**gas – Rick Ross feat. Reed Dollaz and Gillie Da Kid

On this Rise to Power standout, Gillie dropped a street-certified verse alongside Reed Dollaz and Rick Ross. His bars about loyalty, hustle, and Philly code sliced through Ruggs’ production, proving he could hold his own with Southern rap’s biggest names.

3. Warning Shots – Gillie Da Kid

Over DJ Drama’s “Cannon” beat, Gillie unloaded sharp, personal bars aimed at Lil Wayne, addressing ghostwriting rumors and Cash Money tensions. The diss was unapologetically direct, mixing street wit with scathing punchlines in one of Gillie’s most infamous lyrical moments.

4. As!an Chicks – Lil Uzi Vert feat. Gillie Da Kid

On this Charlie Heat-produced track, Gillie matches Uzi’s swagger with a quick, flashy verse. Mixing playful boasts with street poise, he proved he could adapt to newer rap styles while keeping his veteran Philly energy intact.

5. Swimmin – PnB Rock feat. Gillie Da Kid and Lihtz

This R&B-laced cut paired PnB Rock’s melodic hook with Gillie’s playful, no-filter storytelling. Over Diesel Beats’ smooth production, Gillie leaned into brash humor and flirtatious punchlines, showing he could slide comfortably into a slower, sensual lane without losing his street edge.

6. Do Dat Dere – Meek Mill Featuring Gillie Da Kid & Oschino

This gritty Philly link-up saw Gillie unleashing raw street talk between Meek’s relentless energy and Oschino’s hustler bars. Over Hitmaka’s pounding production, Gillie’s verse brimmed with menace and authenticity, capturing the unfiltered tone of North Philly’s battle-tested rap pedigree.

7. Not To Be F**ked With – Gillie Da Kid feat. Jadakiss

Teaming with Jadakiss, Gillie delivered cold-blooded bars over a menacing beat on King of Philly 3. It was pure street bravado — luxury flexes, gun talk, and unshakable confidence — as two East Coast heavyweights traded verses that demanded respect. Watch the classic visual here.

8. Rolling 110 Deep – DJ Whoo Kid feat. Gillie Da Kid and about 100 other rappers

On one of the most stacked posse cuts in rap history, Gillie Da Kid took his spot among 110 emcees handpicked by the late DJ Kay Slay. His gritty delivery tore through the beat, holding its own against legends and newcomers alike.

9. Tryna Get Me One – Gillie Da Kid feat. Pusha T

Gillie traded vivid street memoirs with Pusha T over The Beat Bully’s cinematic production. His verse recalled Philly lessons in survival, delivered with unflinching realism. It was a snapshot of Gillie’s authenticity — the same qualities that defined his pre-podcast rap legacy.

10. I’m Comin – Big Tymers feat. Mikkey Halsted, Gillie Da Kid, Jazze Pha, and TQ

In peak Cash Money fashion, Gillie rode Mannie Fresh’s synth-heavy production with unapologetic bravado. His verse was all slick talk and luxury flexes, matching the Big Tymers’ larger-than-life energy and proving he could hang with the South’s flashiest hitmakers of the era.

11. Let It Go – Freeway feat. Saint Sann and Gillie Da Kid

Gillie jumped on Freeway’s hustler anthem with vivid, unfiltered imagery. His verse painted hometown vibes over Most Famous’ booming beat, balancing street sensibility with unapologetic braggadocio. Another reminder of Gillie’s ability to make every feature verse feel like a takeover.

12. Armed Robbery ‘99 – 8Ball & MJG feat. Toni Hickman, Gillie Da Kid, and Thorough

On this Suave House posse cut, Gillie delivered a menacing stick-up verse packed with effortless precision. Over T-Mix’s cinematic beat, his rapid, aggressive approach made him sound like the most dangerous man in the room.

13. Get Down On The Ground – Gillie Da Kid

Gillie turned a stick-up chant into a swagger anthem on King of Philly. With cocky punchlines, luxury brags, and a hook built for crowd control, he blended street command with showmanship. It literally made the order to “get down” sound like pure entertainment.