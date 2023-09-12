Image
Image Credit

Jesse Grant / Stringer via Getty Images and

Scott Gries / Staff via Getty Images

Fridayy, Gillie Da King
Fridayy is not just making records to rack up streams. He has a story to tell, and fans are relating to it in a major way. On Friday (March 7), the Philly-bred artist appeared on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast, where he delivered a powerful performance of his song “Proud Of Me.”

On the track featuring Meek Mill, they rap: “I know you proud of me, look at all this s**t I prevailed/ The youngest of your seeds, makin' sure the family eat well/ I give 'em what they need, I vow we always be well/ I told brodie change his ways, I'm prayin' he don't see jail/ To live another day, I'm prayin' I won't see Hell/Ain't no tellin' what I'd do for my family, just know I mean well/ No, you ain't next to me (Me), no, you ain't next to me (Me)/ But I'm hopin' you can see, I'm prayin' you can see.” The emotional record is a tribute to Fridayy's late father, a pain that Meek also knows.

Host Gillie Da King was deeply moved by the song. Viewers watched as he passionately rapped its words bar for bar. “That s**t touched my heart. That s**t hit different, especially when you lose a lot of motherf**kers out here, man,” he said as the track came to an end. With tears in his eyes, he also paid respect to a number of loved ones that he had lost, which included his son, YNG Cheese. The aspiring rapper was killed in a triple shooting in Philadelphia in 2023.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DG3zcSnyTXq/?hl=en&img_index=2

For several others, the track epitomizes the essence of JAY-Z’s “Song Cry” lyrics, “I can’t see ‘em comin’ down my eyes/ So I gotta make the song cry,” from his 2001 album The Blueprint. Gillie posted a video of the performance on Instagram, where fans flooded the comment section with reactions. One person wrote, “This ain’t even music at this point, it’s street therapy.” A second listener typed, “I felt that on God. This that pain, but real music!” Someone even declared that this is the “Realest record in a long f**king while,” and that “Proud of Me” “really touches [your] soul.”

In an exclusive “Studio Sessions” interview for REVOLT, Fridayy candidly shared that recording “is probably my only way to understand my emotions. I ain’t gonna lie, that might not be a good way, but it’s my only way. Other times, I’ll just be numb.” His raw two-disc project, Some Days I’m Good, Some Days I’m Not, was released Feb. 28, featuring appearances from Joé Dwèt Filé, Teni, Wale, Kehlani, Chris Brown, Llona and of course, Meek.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIn2VXyG0Dw