Fridayy is not just making records to rack up streams. He has a story to tell, and fans are relating to it in a major way. On Friday (March 7), the Philly-bred artist appeared on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast, where he delivered a powerful performance of his song “Proud Of Me.”

On the track featuring Meek Mill, they rap: “I know you proud of me, look at all this s**t I prevailed/ The youngest of your seeds, makin' sure the family eat well/ I give 'em what they need, I vow we always be well/ I told brodie change his ways, I'm prayin' he don't see jail/ To live another day, I'm prayin' I won't see Hell/Ain't no tellin' what I'd do for my family, just know I mean well/ No, you ain't next to me (Me), no, you ain't next to me (Me)/ But I'm hopin' you can see, I'm prayin' you can see.” The emotional record is a tribute to Fridayy's late father, a pain that Meek also knows.

Host Gillie Da King was deeply moved by the song. Viewers watched as he passionately rapped its words bar for bar. “That s**t touched my heart. That s**t hit different, especially when you lose a lot of motherf**kers out here, man,” he said as the track came to an end. With tears in his eyes, he also paid respect to a number of loved ones that he had lost, which included his son, YNG Cheese. The aspiring rapper was killed in a triple shooting in Philadelphia in 2023.

For several others, the track epitomizes the essence of JAY-Z’s “Song Cry” lyrics, “I can’t see ‘em comin’ down my eyes/ So I gotta make the song cry,” from his 2001 album The Blueprint. Gillie posted a video of the performance on Instagram, where fans flooded the comment section with reactions. One person wrote, “This ain’t even music at this point, it’s street therapy.” A second listener typed, “I felt that on God. This that pain, but real music!” Someone even declared that this is the “Realest record in a long f**king while,” and that “Proud of Me” “really touches [your] soul.”

In an exclusive “Studio Sessions” interview for REVOLT, Fridayy candidly shared that recording “is probably my only way to understand my emotions. I ain’t gonna lie, that might not be a good way, but it’s my only way. Other times, I’ll just be numb.” His raw two-disc project, Some Days I’m Good, Some Days I’m Not, was released Feb. 28, featuring appearances from Joé Dwèt Filé, Teni, Wale, Kehlani, Chris Brown, Llona and of course, Meek.