Key Takeaways:

Meek Mill and G Herbo deliver a raw, emotionally charged track that explores the trauma of survival.

The song continues both artists’ legacies of using Hip Hop to process grief, loyalty and struggle.

Meek will take to the stage at the 2025 Roots Picnic this Sunday (June 1).

Meek Mill and G Herbo have joined forces for a powerful new single titled “Survivor’s Guilt,” a raw and introspective track that reflects on the weight of making it out of the streets while so many others didn’t. Produced by Splitted Stupid, Pirate and Smatt, the song — released Friday (May 30) — finds both rappers wrestling with the mental and emotional burdens they carry from their past lives in Philadelphia and Chicago, two cities deeply shaped by violence and inequity.

Meek set the tone with a haunting first verse filled with paranoia, grief and betrayal. “You can’t even sleep,” he admitted, recounting sleepless nights in a mansion stocked with weapons and run-ins with friends who’ve become strangers. “Been fallin’ back... ‘cause I might try to drill n**gas,” he confessed before referencing the murder of PnB Rock and losing a close friend at just 20 years old. G Herbo continued the emotional unraveling with his own battle scars: “My b**ch trippin', say she think I might OD off pills.” He detailed the disconnect between his past and present, balancing multimillion-dollar deals with unresolved trauma.

Meek Mill and G Herbo’s history of pain-fueled storytelling

Throughout his career, Meek Mill consistently used his music to reflect on self-preservation, systemic injustice and personal transformation. From Dreams and Nightmares to Expensive Pain (and the mixtapes before it), his catalog is filled with cautionary tales and hard-earned lessons. Tracks like “Shine” and “Oodles O’ Noodles Babies” laid the foundation, while his activism through REFORM Alliance continues to reinforce his message off the mic.

Notably, G Herbo carved out a similar lane with projects like PTSD and 25. His lyrics often give listeners a window into the internal battles that persist even after escaping the chaos of his Chicago upbringing.

Meek Mill to perform at Roots Picnic 2025

Fans of Meek Mill will hopefully be able to see him perform “Survivor’s Guilt” and more live, as he’ll be making an appearance at Philadelphia’s Roots Picnic this Sunday (June 1). The two-day festival, held at The Mann Center in Fairmount Park, features a stacked lineup including Maxwell, Lenny Kravitz, GloRilla, Tems, Latto, Pusha T, Musiq Soulchild and Jeezy, among others.