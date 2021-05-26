Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images, Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images, Scott Legato/Contributor via Getty Images and Joseph Okpako/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Maxwell, GloRilla, Meek Mill and Tems Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Every year, the Roots Picnic transforms the city of Philadelphia into a living mixtape — one where Hip Hop, R&B, soul, house, go-go and gospel all get their due. Curated by The Roots and Live Nation Urban, the 2025 edition offers something for every kind of music lover: From local legends and chart-topping stars to genre-defying sets and family reunions on stage. The two-day event has become a rite of passage for both fans and performers, blending cultural nostalgia with forward-thinking artistry.

With that spirit in mind, this playlist rounds up 25 tracks that reflect the lineup’s energy, artistry and range. We’ve got everything from high-octane crowd favorites to introspective grooves, plus classic cuts that helped define generations. No matter if you're driving in, linking with your crew before gates open, or getting your summer playlist right, these songs will help you tap into the experience long before the first note hits the stage. Every track is either by or features an artist performing live at Roots Picnic 2025, giving listeners a taste of what’s to come.

1. Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder) – Maxwell

Maxwell’s vocals create an atmosphere of intimacy and elegance that few can match. As one of the genre's cornerstones, his inclusion at the Roots Picnic is a nod to the enduring power of feel-good R&B. With layered instrumentation and dreamy falsetto, “Ascension” invites you to slow down and feel something deeper, setting a soulful tone for the weekend ahead.

2. Dreams and Nightmares (Intro) – Meek Mill

Yes, there are endless hits since this particular choice, but this Philly classic still sends crowds into a frenzy. The slow, reflective beginning erupts into raw aggression, capturing Meek Mill's rise from adversity. It’s more than a song; it’s a local anthem. No event in his hometown would feel complete without it blasting through speakers and sparking a massive singalong.

3. Yeah Glo! – GloRilla

Built for the stage, this track doubles down on GloRilla’s charisma and chaotic Memphis energy. With its call-and-response chants and braggadocious flow, it brings a fresh yet gritty flavor to the Roots Picnic. GloRilla’s rawness and relatability make her one of rap’s most exciting new voices, and this track highlights why.

4. Free Mind – Tems

Tems delivers smoldering confidence and emotional range on “Turn Me Up,” a track that leans into sultry melodies and hypnotic production. With its blend of vulnerability and assertion, this track highlights why she continues to resonate globally — and why her Roots Picnic performance is set to be a crowd favorite.

5. Adorn – Miguel

Sleek and timeless, Miguel's “Adorn” is one of modern R&B’s defining love songs. Its minimal yet powerful production allows his voice to take center stage. The song is romantic, sensual and undeniably catchy, capturing the kind of live energy that keeps a festival crowd both swaying and singing. This is a set highlight in waiting.

6. Soul Survivor – Jeezy feat. Akon

A street gospel anthem that captures Jeezy’s triumphant, battle-tested sound. It's a reminder of the trap era's emotional weight and Jeezy’s legacy within it. From pain to pride, this anthem resonates as a soundtrack for resilience.

7. Just Friends (Sunny) – Musiq Soulchild

Released as the lead single from Aijuswanaseing, the album Musiq is celebrating at Roots Picnic, “Just Friends (Sunny)” is a definitive neo-soul moment. With its breezy groove and conversational charm, the track perfectly captures the Philly sound that Musiq helped pioneer.

8. Silent Treatment – The Roots

“Silent Treatment” exemplifies The Roots’ ability to marry poetic introspection with live instrumentation. Black Thought delivers verses full of emotional complexity over a rich, jazzy groove, while the hook floats with moody charm. As they celebrate 30 years of Do You Want More?!!!??!, this song stands tall in their unmatched catalog.

9. Witchy – KAYTRANADA feat. Childish Gambino

“Witchy” explores being entranced by a woman with a witchy persona, blending KAYTRANADA’s signature bounce-heavy rhythm with Gambino’s moody lyricism. The song’s pulsing basslines, hypnotic hook, and ethereal production make it a standout from the TIMELESS album. It’s not just a vibe track — it’s an experience, full of mystery, groove and festival-ready allure.

10. Kissin’ You – Total

Smooth harmonies and vulnerable lyrics make this a standout in R&B. Total’s sound was ahead of its time, and this track’s slow build and tender delivery will feel right at home on the Roots Picnic stage. There’s a timeless quality to their performance — delicate, emotional and universally resonant — that makes this a necessary moment of softness.

11. I Gotta Be – Jagged Edge

One of their biggest ballads, this song is both a singalong favorite and an emotional gut punch. Jagged Edge’s tight harmonies and classic songwriting shine, and this track represents R&B at its most sincere. The lyrics reflect love as a promise, and the vulnerability in the vocals is palpable. It's one of those festival moments where the whole crowd becomes a choir.

12. Light Work – Elmiene

Delicate yet powerful, “Light Work” captures Elmiene’s gift for pairing emotional vulnerability with vocal finesse. His buttery voice floats across the beat, balancing neo-soul inspiration with a modern R&B edge. With this track, Elmiene cements his reputation as one of the genre’s freshest voices — and his set at the Roots Picnic will be one to watch.

13. BLRDDD – FattMack

A rising voice from Mobile, Alabama, FattMack delivers one of his most gripping performances to date on “BLRDDD.” The track is a haunting confessional, loaded with pain, street wisdom and unfiltered vulnerability. If this song is any indication, his live set is bound to be a standout moment of raw truth and crowd connection.

14. Crazy – Gnarls Barkley

Eccentric, soulful and instantly recognizable, “Crazy” is the breakout hit that made Gnarls Barkley a cultural phenomenon. With CeeLo Green’s dynamic vocals at the forefront, the song combines emotional volatility with psychedelic funk and pop accessibility. It’s theatrical yet deeply introspective — the kind of track that builds a bridge between massive crowd singalongs and raw performance art.

15. Skillet – Backyard Band

Raw go-go energy in its purest form. The percussion is hypnotic, the call-and-response infectious, and the groove nonstop. Backyard Band captures the essence of Washington, D.C.’s go-go legacy, delivering a high-octane track that translates perfectly to a live festival environment.

16. Tell Ur Girlfriend – Lay Bankz

Philly’s own Lay Bankz levels up with “Tell Ur Girlfriend,” a sultry, bold track that pushes her artistry into new territory. Blending Jersey club energy with confessional lyricism, the song taps into themes of infidelity, emotional conflict and female agency. It's unflinchingly honest and full of attitude, with a bouncing beat that gives her sharp cadence plenty of room to shine.

17. Gypsy Woman – Crystal Waters

A defining anthem of early '90s house music, “Gypsy Woman” remains as infectious and socially conscious as ever. Crystal Waters’ haunting vocals float over a beat built for movement, while the song’s themes of visibility and resilience still resonate in today’s climate. Her performance promises to be a dance floor revival.

18. Sista Wives – 2 Chainz and Lil Yachty

Witty and strange, this song leans into absurdist humor, rewind-worthy bars and tight production. It’s a reminder that 2 Chainz’s personality was always built for festival crowds. The track’s quirky structure and off-kilter storytelling make it a standout, and Tity Boy’s ability to match Yachty’s approach is even more impressive. It’s what will make him such a fun watch live.

19. Numbers on the Board – Pusha T

Minimalist production, razor-sharp delivery. This track represents Pusha at his most menacing and effective. Over Don Cannon and Ye’s stark beat, Push delivers bar after bar with icy precision, making this one of his most revered deep cuts. It’s the kind of track that doesn’t need spectacle — just a mic, a stage and a crowd who loves wordplay.

20. Like That! – Laila!

Laila! is a warm Gen Z inclusion for the Roots Picnic stage. The daughter of Yasiin Bey made some serious waves with “Not My Problem,” but “Like That!” further showcases her seamless mix of bubbly rap and R&B that’s perfect for this particular festival (or any live event, for that matter).

21. You – Raheem DeVaughn

A silky, sensual anthem that solidified Raheem DeVaughn as one of modern R&B’s most romantic voices. “You” showcases his ability to blend soul tradition with contemporary vulnerability, delivering vocal runs that are both smooth and emotionally resonant. The power of classic, grown-man R&B.

22. Rumors – Domiio

As one of Young Money’s newest signees, Domiio delivers bars that cut through ambient production with unfiltered storytelling about ambition, betrayal, and navigating his rise. It’s confirmation that he’s not just another voice on the mic, but one with a point to prove.

23. Put It On Da Floor Again – Latto feat. Cardi B

With chest-thumping bass and unfiltered bars, Latto’s anthem thrives on confidence and chaos. It’s a mic-drop moment that promises to hit just as hard live — with or without Cardi B’s inclusion. Expect hair flips, callouts, and mosh-pit-worthy energy when it hits the Roots Picnic stage.

24. Crown Vic Boys – Kur

Straight from the streets of Philly, Kur’s “Crown Vic Boys” is a raw, autobiographical cut laced with sharp observations and biting flow. The song captures his hustle, losses, and lessons learned — painting vivid scenes of his come-up while staying rooted in the city’s energy. His presence on the Roots Picnic lineup proves that the festival still champions local authenticity as much as national acclaim.

25. Finally – CeCe Peniston

CeCe Peniston’s classic “Finally” remains one of the most joyous house anthems ever released. With its infectious groove, uplifting lyrics and Peniston’s powerhouse vocals, the track helped bridge the gap between dance music and R&B. It’s a celebration of finding love and self-assurance — a fitting vibe for a festival built on community and good energy.