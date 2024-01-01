Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Future Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Friday (Sept. 20), Future blessed the masses with the hard-hitting MIXTAPE PLUTO, which contained 17 songs and zero features. Southside, London On Da Track, Wheezy, ATL Jacob, FNZ, and more contributed to the project's production.

As reported by Hits Daily Double, the Atlanta rapper's latest drop is looking to collect between 120,000 to 135,000 first-week album-equivalent units during its first week of release. That will likely give Future a No. 1 placement on Billboard, ahead of Katy Perry's 143 and Lil Tecca's PLAN A, which all dropped the same day. If MIXTAPE PLUTO charts, it will mark the first time an artist has secured three Billboard 200 No. 1s in less than six months.

Earlier this year, Future earned two No. 1 debuts with Metro Boomin: WE DON’T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU. The latter became the “Mask Off” rapper’s 10th No. 1 on the Billboard 200 overall, which tied him with Eminem. The only other Hip Hop artists who reached, and eventually surpassed, that number are Kanye West, Drake, and JAY-Z. Metro has five thanks to the R&B-inspired release, which boasted assists from J. Cole, Ty Dolla Sign, ASAP Rocky and more.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Future paid homage to his cousin and Organized Noize founder Rico Wade, who died earlier this year, just before MIXTAPE PLUTO's release. "My cousin never died in my eyes. Rico Wade, you already know what u mean to me!" Future tweeted. "I thank the most high for blessin' me with the greatest human being that it could ever be! Billionaire status ['cause he's watching] over us." The Freebandz label creator added, "I did everything I said I was [gonna] do. Solid... I keep it 1000 with myself as well as my familia. That’s a real [win]." The artwork for MIXTAPE PLUTO also paid homage to the late producer via an image of his former residence.

If you missed it, you can press play on MIXTAPE PLUTO here.