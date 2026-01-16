Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Future performs with The Weeknd in Atlanta Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Part 1 focused on the blockbuster staples, but Part 2 widens the lens to show how Future’s feature run stretches across eras, regions, and formats. He still brings the two things artists book him for: Choruses and melodies that lock into a track’s center of gravity, plus hard verses that sharpen the record’s edge. In a single guest spot, he can be like the hookman, the tone-setter, and the coldest voice in the room, all without crowding the lead artist out.

This batch also captures the range of spaces where his presence lands. There’s early, scene-setting Future energy, and examples of his work in pop and dance territory. At the same time, he stays comfortable in heavyweight rap rooms and holds his own when it comes to street-first intensity.

Altogether, these 15 songs underline the point of this series: Future doesn’t treat features like quick cameos. He treats them like opportunities to reshape the record’s mood, then leave the most replayed moment behind.

1. Private Landing — Don Toliver feat. Justin Bieber and Future

Notable bars: ”Tiffany come blue, her p**sy good and pink / Chicago in the wintertime, I’m orderin’ minks / Sellin’ out arenas, I just murked the streets / Coppin’ a brand-new castle in the Middle East / My b**ch sit Indian style when we sit down and eat / I could do this s**t, one take, but my style ain’t free”

2. Stop Playin’ — Big Bank Black feat. Future

Notable bars: “It’s so Manolo Blahnik, when I throw the swag on you call it astronomic / Watch the dirty laundry coming, watch the dirty money / I know you love stunting, and I love stunting”

3. Top Off — DJ Khaled feat. JAY-Z, Future, and Beyoncé

Notable bars: “I see the po-po behind me, skrrt, ain’t gon’ stop / I dropped the top off the Maybach, f**k these cops”

4. Rollin — Calvin Harris feat. Future and Khalid

Notable bars: “Got L-O-V-E on my right leg, that's Gucci / Got L-O-V-E on my main h**, that's Pucci / Caught a lil’ jetlag but I’m golden, d**n / We deserve Grammys and some Oscars, d**n / They deserve Whammys, they imposters”

5. Keep It Low — Moneybagg Yo feat. Future

Notable bars: “B**ch ain’t speakin’ on the business, keep it low, snatch a whip / That’s a double R, Rolls-Royce truck in my ear / Penthouse, I see the city when I’m hittin’ that b**ch from the back / Big dog, I can be out the country, make a call and get you whacked”

6. Double Fantasy — The Weeknd feat. Future

Notable bars: “We do the things, but we know it’s wrong / All on my skin, you all in my palm / I sent you an envelope, came with a poem / You possess venom, that came with a charm / You get the good out me when I perform / I know the bad in you, that’s what I want”

7. Pressurelicious — Megan Thee Stallion feat. Future

Notable bars: “If it’s worth it, I'm booking a jet / If it’s worth it, I’m spending a check / I done broke out a sweat tryna put the whole thing in your chest / When we f**kin', we makin’ a mess, yes”

8. Racks — YC feat. Future

Notable bars: “No choice, by force, I was forced to go and cop some ice / Designer on my mojo, I live in the spotlight / Real street n**ga, ain’t no flaw / Young Future gotta keep that raw / My swag gave to you n**gas. I’mma need me a round of applause”

9. Money On Money — Young Thug feat. Future

Notable bars: “Spoiled lil’ b**ch, went Patek / Rose gold snake, she a baddie / Transport foreign, go slatty / Doggin’ out a h** like Shaggy / Could’ve went Spec’, went Caddy / Pull up with the cutter, we ready / F**ked a opp b**ch, I’m petty”

10. High End — Chris Brown feat. Future and Young Thug

Notable bars: “Dripset Wu-Tang, we like Shaolin / What's the total? What's the lick read? / Rockin’ Balenci’, whippin’ up big B's / What's the total? What's the lick read?”

11. Everyday — Ariana Grande feat. Future

Notable bars: “I put that work on you every day, when the night fall till the sun come / You done fell in love with a bad guy, I don't compromise my passion / You know what you do for me, I’m doing the same for you / I don’t be trippin’ or makin’ mistakes, I made too many in my past”

12. Buy The World — Mike Will Made It feat. Future, Lil Wayne, and Kendrick Lamar

Notable bars: “Hey, hey, hey, na, na, na, tell me what you think we hustle for / I just wanna buy the world, do the impossible, sing it with me now / Na, na, na, what you think we out here workin' for? / I just wanna buy the world, do the impossible”

13. Mr. Jones — Pop Smoke feat. Future

Notable bars: “We in Sky-ami, goin' all the way up / Gotta hunnid b**ches in the VIP, ready to go f**k / B**ch came with no panties on, bent over my coupe / Take Aventi to the jeweler, drop a big bag on a b**ch drip”

14. Tell Me When You Ready — Flo Rida feat. Future

Notable bars: “When we here together, gonna take it to the next level / Tattoo angels, ain’t gotta worry about a thing / You stayed, wowed, up and ready, rocking all day / Any time of the evening, you ain’t got to worry ‘bout a thing”

15. FXCK UP THE WORLD — LISA feat. Future

Notable bars: “Woke up, splurgin’ racks, I secured another bag / Skateboard LVP, causin’ havoc when I’m in the streets / Passport stamped, overseas, tycoon, life of a G”