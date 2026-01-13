Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Future performs at ONE Musicfest in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Future’s guest verses often outshine the lead artist, thanks to his signature hooks and gritty delivery.

This curated list spans street anthems, pop crossovers, and blockbuster collabs that showcase his range.

Each entry highlights how Future adapts to different sounds while maintaining his distinct voice and presence.

Future’s solo catalog can fill entire eras, but his feature run is where his versatility gets loud. He can walk onto a record and leave with the most replayed moment, and he does it two ways: With hooks and melodies that stick like glue, and with hard verses that feel like a jackhammer. Some guests show up to simply complement the lead artist. Future shows up to tilt the whole song. One minute, he’s bending notes into a chorus that sounds built for arenas; the next, he’s snapping into cold, clipped bars that make a beat feel darker and heavier.

That dual threat is the story of this list. It’s not a ranking designed to force one “best” verse (as that might prove impossible). It’s a tour of the moments where his melodic instincts turned a track into a single, or his toughest pocket-riding delivered the knockout blow that people quote for years. Either way, his presence is immediate by way of cadence, ad-libs, phrasing, and that unmistakable rasp doing the work of an extra instrument.

Let’s dive into some street staples, blockbuster rap linkups, and pop crossovers that still sound like Pluto. With assists alongside Rihanna, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, and more, the takeaway stays consistent.

1. 3500 — Travis Scott feat. Future and 2 Chainz

Notable bars: “This for the one who gon’ load up that K for me / This for the ones that ran off and didn’t wait on me / This for the n**gas ran off and didn’t wait on me / This for you, b**ch, you ran off and didn't wait on me”

2. Loveeeeeee Song — Rihanna feat. Future

Notable bars: “I don't wanna give you the wrong impression / I need love and affection / And I hope I'm not sounding too desperate / I need love and affection”

3. I Got The Keys — DJ Khaled feat. Future and JAY-Z

Notable bars: “We go to court, we gon’ plead the fifth / I know the judge, I’ma shoot him some chips / I got them keys, the keys, the keys... / Radar, radar, oh, b**ches ain’t even on my radar”

4. Bugatti — Ace Hood feat. Rick Ross and Future

Notable bars: “I come lookin’ for you with Haitians / I stay smokin’ on good Jamaican / I f**k b**ches from different races / You get money, they started hatin’ / I woke up in a new Bugatti!”

5. pushin P — Gunna and Future feat. Young Thug

Notable bars: “Copped new hammers for my P, we don't want no peace... / Dropped the dot and then we plot, exotic Ps / She not a lesbian, for P, she turn pesbian”

6. Turn Yo Clic Up — Quavo feat. Future

Notable bars: “Big dog status, Bal Harbour, I ball, Lenox mall for my brothers / Goyard bag, tote the cutter, I got it out the field, f**k Russell / Go and ask Lori about the Patek, then go and ask Joie and ask Dess / Philippe water, tryna drown a b**ch, it’s a habit trickin’ on a b**ch”

7. End Game — Taylor Swift feat. Ed Sheeran and Future

Notable bars: “You so dope, don’t overdose, I’m so stoked, I need a toast / We do the most, I’m in the Ghost like I’m whippin’ a boat / I got a reputation, girl, that don’t precede me / I’m one call away whenever you need me”

8. King’s Dead — Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future, and James Blake

Notable bars: “La-di-da-di-da, slob on me knob / Pass me some syrup, f**k me in the car / La-di-da-di-da, motherf**k the law / Chitty-chitty bang, murder everything”

9. Cold — Maroon 5 feat. Future

Notable bars: “Never thought that you were like this / I took the tag off and made you priceless / I just spent half a mill’ on a chandelier / Now you tryna cut me off like a light switch”

10. X — 21 Savage and Metro Boomin feat. Future

Notable bars: “Hold up, corny n**gas don’t impress me / Hold up, never let a b**ch dress me / Hold up, can’t no motherf**kin’ judge check me / Hold up, I don’t give a f**k about no ring”

11. Way 2 Sexy — Drake feat. Young Thug and Future

Notable bars: “I pop out, get ghost on a b**ch, she don’t know where I went / Pray for all my dogs, all my n**gas behind the fence / Drippin’ in it, I be spillin’ in it, new designer gear bicoastal / Pay attention to the detail, goin’ two-tone on a choker / Young n**gas always ready to murk somethin’, call them some smokers”

12. U.O.E.N.O. — Rocko feat. Rick Ross and Future

Notable bars: “This a thousand dollar pair of shoes and U.O.E.N.O it / This a thousand dollar cup of lean and U.O.E.N.O it / This a half a million dollar car, U.O.E.N.O it / I came up from bottom, U.O.E.N.O it”

13. All I Know — The Weeknd feat. Future

Notable bars: “Sleep with one eye open, I’m terrified to get my heart broke / Blood talkin’ like a Piru, f**k with me, n**ga, you gon’ die slow / Lamborghini make you Crip walk.I’m smashin’ off with my side h** / Full of these medicals, b**ches, got several, she eat the d**k up like it’s an edible”

14. Tapout — Rich Gang feat. Lil Wayne, Birdman, Mack Maine, Nicki Minaj, and Future

Notable bars: “She got that million dollar, million dollar, ooh, ooh, ooh / And all I want to do is touch it, ooh, ooh, ooh / Make her tap out, tap out”

15. Love Me — Lil Wayne feat. Drake and Future

Notable bars: “I'm on that good kush and alcohol / I got some down b**ches I can call / I don’t know what I would do without y’all / I’ma ball till the day I fall”