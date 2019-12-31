Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Paul Tazewell Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Paul Tazewell’s historic win at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday (March 2) wasn’t just a personal triumph – it was a long-overdue moment of recognition for Black talent in the world of costume design. Taking home the Oscar for his breathtaking work on Wicked, he became the first Black man to win in the category. This victory further shattered a barrier that stood for far too long, especially after he was also the first Black man to even be nominated for costume design in 2022 for West Side Story.

A historic first, but long overdue

“I’m the first Black man to receive the costume design award,” he said in his speech. “I’m so proud of this.” And he should be. For more than 35 years, Tazewell dedicated himself to storytelling through fabric and vision, crafting some of the most iconic looks in theater and film. Yet, despite his incredible career, he never had someone like himself to look up to. “There was never a Black male designer who I saw that I could follow and see as an inspiration,” he admitted backstage. “But to realize now that it’s actually me.” That realization, though bittersweet, is proof of just how much work remains in diversifying the film industry’s highest honors.

Tazewell made sure to shine a light on the performers who embodied his designs. “To my muses, Cynthia and Ariana and all the other cast,” he said, thanking Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. “Thank you for trusting me with bringing your characters to life. This is everything.”

From Broadway to Hollywood’s biggest stage

Tazewell’s road to the Oscars was paved with well-earned accolades, including wins at the BAFTA, Critics Choice and Costume Designers Guild Awards. His latest achievement also placed him alongside Ruth E. Carter, who made history in 2018 as the first Black person to win in the category for Black Panther (she later secured a second Oscar in 2023). “She has paved the way for designers of color,” Tazewell acknowledged, recognizing the trailblazers before him. Now, he stands as a beacon for future generations of Black designers who may one day follow his path.

Tazewell’s legacy is already undeniable. With an Emmy for The Wiz Live! and a Tony for Hamilton, his impact on stage and screen is cemented. His first foray into film with Harriet in 2019 set the stage for even greater triumphs, and his contributions to Broadway – through The Color Purple, In The Heights, MJ The Musical, Suffs, and A Streetcar Named Desire – left a permanent mark.