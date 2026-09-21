Image Image Credit Courtesy of StampX Image Alt Deshonne Redeaux reps USC in the locker room Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Deshonne Redeaux’s first college game unfolded where he wanted it to: At home.

The star running back had options when deciding where to play college football, but his explanation for choosing the University of Southern California was far less complicated than recruiting rankings, depth charts, or anything surrounding the business of the sport.

“I think USC football is LA,” he told REVOLT. “So, that was a big factor in my decision [to stay] home. I just feel like it doesn’t get no better [than] to do it in your hometown — do it in your backyard.” On Aug. 29, that decision became tangible at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. For the season opener against San José State, he logged 26 rushing yards on two carries and made everyone who believed in him proud. USC won the match-up 42-26.

“The moment was just, it felt amazing,” he recalled. “It was just a lot of excitement going into the game. And I just felt ready and wanted to go out there and do what I do best. And just staying with the team and coming out with the victory.” The following week, he landed a touchdown in USC's 39-0 win over Fresno State. He finished the game with 7 rushing yards on two carries and proved he was settling in well to his new home team.

These opportunities came after months spent acclimating to USC before most of his freshman class would normally have arrived. Deshonne graduated from Oaks Christian School early and enrolled as a Trojan for the spring 2026 semester. The four-star recruit rushed for 1,447 yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior before joining a USC class the school described as the "No. 1 recruiting class in the country."

Image Image Credit Courtesy of StampX/Marja Baker Image Alt Deshonne Redeaux runs for a touchdown during his second USC game against Fresno State Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Image Image Credit Courtesy of StampX/Marja Baker Image Alt Deshonne Redeaux in game mode Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Getting there early gave him a hands-on understanding of what separates high school and college football. “It taught me mindset, and it taught me scheduling. Having a strict schedule, a routine,” he explained. “Just making sure you have a strict schedule and you stick to it. You stick to the routine. You stick to the plan. And it will help you greatly.”

He would recommend early enrollment to younger recruits, particularly because his spring wasn’t limited to football. It gave him a semester to understand college academics before adding the demands of a regular season and time to begin learning USC’s playbook. “I think it was very beneficial,” he said. “You can see how academics [are] before going into the season. And you can get ahead, learn the playbook, and just play football and just be there.”

That preparation happened without separating Deshonne from the place that helped produce him. When asked what he carries from Carson, California, his family, and the communities around him onto the field, he didn’t isolate one influence. “I feel like it’s everything,” he said. “When I go out on the field, I’m representing those people you just said. The city, my family. Just all those things just come to play in the same space. And that’s what raised me.”

“That’s what built me up to this moment,” he continued. “I just feel like having that in the back of my head while I go play football is something that just keeps me on edge.”

His father, Russell Redeaux, has been part of that foundation while understanding some of what his son is encountering from experience. His advice centered less on telling his son what his career should look like than reminding him what got him there.

Image Image Credit Courtesy of StampX Image Alt Deshonne Redeaux with his father, Russell Redeaux Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

“He just taught me how to just stay grounded, stay poised, and just be ready for the moment,” Deshonne said. “We go through all these years, all these hours, build ourselves up, and just don’t ever lose sight of what the basics are and what we’ve been doing.”

His experience in college football is unique to the times because he entered it in an era where a player can simultaneously manage academics, football, NIL opportunities, branding, and a public identity. USC’s own preseason depth chart placed him in a crowded running back room alongside Waymond Jordan, King Miller, Riley Wormley, and fellow freshman Shahn Alston, adding competition for everything from playing time to what is happening away from the field.

When asked what being a modern student-athlete means from inside that reality, he spoke less about the opportunities than what comes with having them. “Everything is just to represent, and be a good role model or be a good model to the things that I represent now,” he said. His method for keeping the surrounding opportunities from becoming distractions is even shorter: “Just keeping the main thing the main thing.”

“And, like I said earlier, having that strict schedule and that strict routine, and just sacrificing as well,” he added. The recruiting attention that followed him to USC presents another kind of noise. Deshonne arrived as one of the country’s more highly rated running backs, with 247Sports placing him No. 6 nationally at the position and ESPN and Rivals also ranking him at No. 11 and No. 10, respectively.

“I’ve learned to block it out,” he said of any pressure to immediately validate that attention. “Going through the spring semester, coming in early, and just having self-reflection with myself. Just talking to myself and just making sure my head is on straight to keep me to the main goals where I really want to get to.”

Why Deshonne Redeaux sees himself in Naruto

Long before USC, recruiting stars, and college football expectations, he found something familiar in a particularly popular anime series centered around a young kid with big dreams that no one else believed in. The exclusive short film below tells the story of the young athlete's journey as "a young man choosing home, embracing the responsibility that comes with it, and carrying the hopes of his community," just like a young Naruto fighting against all odds to become the strongest ninja and leader of his village.

Keep Your Head Down Until the World Looks Up captures the never-give-up mentality he shares with the fan-favorite character and how he stays committed to his purpose while representing his city with pride. In the film, Deshonne explains that when he saw the famed anime for the first time, the connection hit him "like a lightning bolt." He strongly related to the hard-working ninja who was "consistently counted out," but kept striving to reach his goals no matter what.

“I just feel like growing up being an underdog and just being somebody that’s... been doubted and always just staying true to myself,” he told REVOLT. “I feel like me and Naruto are similar because I grew up watching them.” The similarities he sees, however, have little to do with football. He expressed, “Just staying grounded, being the underdog, and keeping my head down and just never giving up."

The comparison carries extra weight now that he is in a setting where evaluations are constant. He previously spoke about learning not to wait for other people’s validation before recognizing his own success. When asked whether that becomes harder when more people are watching him, the star athlete rejected the premise that his source of confidence needs to change.

“I think that’s going to, like, never change because at the end of the day, I try to keep myself motivated and trying to make sure that my confidence is high,” he said. “Play at a high confidence level and just be confident, going out there with your chest out, and just feeling like myself.”

Music occupies another part of life away from the playbook. He said his father exposed him to different music artists while he was growing up, and today it's part of his preparation: “Just listening to music, getting me ready for the game.” Notably, Snoop Dogg, who has known Deshonne since his youth football days, made a sizable cameo in his highly publicized commitment video.

For all the individual attention surrounding his arrival, he didn’t name a rushing total, touchdown number, or personal award when asked how he would measure a successful freshman year. “I feel like if the team is good, my success is going to come with the team,” he said. “I just feel like my future is going to play out how the team plays out.”

He was similarly unwilling to separate the mark he wants to leave from the players around him. “Every chance I get, every opportunity I get, I want to take the most of it,” Deshonne said. “We all have the same goals. So, I just feel like one wins, all win.”