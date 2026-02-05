Image Image Credit Robert Deutschman via Getty Images Image Alt Friends watching an intense moment of a football game. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Chances are, you’ve got at least one major football fan in your life (or maybe that fan is you). Football is easily one of America’s most popular sports, and while whoever you're shopping for probably has their game-day viewing setup all figured out, there are still plenty of gifts that can make game day feel even better.

You might not be able to snag them tickets to the Super Bowl, but jerseys, hats, and team merch all make for great options. For the gamers, there’s Madden NFL, phone and console cases, and other unique gadgets. On the other hand, if they're the type who loves cooking or family time, look for aprons, card games, or even a football in their team's colors to toss around.

So, if you’re shopping for a football-obsessed friend or family member, we’ve got you covered. Scroll down for 17 gift ideas worth checking out.

Starting off with an obvious pick, jerseys tend to be a crowd-pleaser. The good news is you can skip the hunt for the right quality by buying straight from the NFL’s shop, or, if you’d rather save money, Amazon has plenty of more affordable options. There are tons of choices — from specific players to jersey numbers — so just double-check which team and athlete they care about most.

2. Drink coasters

Coasters might not be the most exciting gift, but they’re super practical and great for storing away after NFL Sunday wraps up. If the person you’re shopping for loves to throw back a pint or two (or three!) during the game, a coaster gives them a proper spot to set their drink.

3. Knit hats and beanies

Unlike other sports, the NFL season falls during some of the coldest months of the year. With that in mind, both you and the special someone you have in mind will want to layer up. A team-inspired beanie is a great way to do that, especially when it's too chilly for a cap.

4. Madden NFL

If your football-obsessed friend or family member also happens to be a gamer, Madden NFL is a no-brainer gift. Since new versions are released annually, make sure you're picking one that’s not already sitting in their collection.

5. Team-brand phone cases and device covers

Another gift idea is a team-branded phone case or cover, which can go on a gaming console, laptop, or tablet. It does double duty by protecting the device it’s on and letting them show off their team pride when company comes over.

6. Hoodies and letterman jackets

Everyone should have at least one solid hoodie or letterman in their closet, and if they don’t, getting one with whatever team they root for is a great idea. Whether it’s the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, or another franchise, we can’t stress enough how important it is to stay warm during the colder months.

7. UNO card decks

If you want something fun to do between the commercials and all the pre-game coverage, UNO cards — or really any card game — are a great way to pass the time. Even better, UNO sells decks for every NFL team during the season.

8. Lighters

Wave those old lighters goodbye and swap them for one with their favorite team logo. The person you’re shopping for can use it to light candles, cigars, or even the grill on game day.

9. Bag charms

And yes, women love football, too. If you’re shopping for your girlfriend, sister, or even your mom, an NFL-themed Hello Kitty bag charm is a cute option.

Maybe they’re an athlete or just love tossing a ball around when the weather is nice out. If that’s the case, a ball in their favorite team’s colors, or one with the team logo, is bound to go over well.

The perfect companion to a team-themed ball is, of course, gloves. Match them to the ball or other merch you’re gifting, or stick with a simple colorway. Either way, it’s a guaranteed catch.

12. Team-inspired socks

For the most part, socks aren’t topping anyone’s wishlist, especially since your friend or family member probably has a drawer full already. A pair decked out in their favorite team’s colors or logos, though, gives them something way more enjoyable to slip into.

13. Aprons

Between the grill, the fryer, and the kitchen, NFL Sundays always involve some cooking. After all, nobody wants to sit through four quarters on an empty stomach. Use that little insight to your advantage and grab them an apron with their favorite team’s logo on it.

14. A tumbler or mug

Everyone appreciates having a reliable place to keep their favorite drink, even if it’s just water. The good news is that brands like YETI and others make dishwasher-friendly tumblers, mugs, and flasks that handle both cold drinks (juices, soda, tea) and hot ones (coffee, soup, hot chocolate, etc.).

15. Pint glass sets

If their go-to drink happens to be beer, a pint glass might be a smarter pick. A regular one works just fine, but grabbing a pint glass with their favorite team's logo gives it a bit more personality, which is never a bad idea when you’re shopping for someone else.

16. Dog jerseys and toys

After seeing Stefon Diggs hilariously chase down a dog on puppy adoption day, we’re convinced our pets — and sometimes our closest little buddies — should show team pride, too. The NFL sells dog jerseys, plus you can find leashes, stainless steel bowls, and toys for fans of the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers, and plenty of other teams.

17. Car decals and bumper stickers

If the person you’re shopping for spends as much time working on their car as they do talking sports, a bumper sticker or decal might be the perfect crossover gift (and they’re pretty inexpensive, too). Just make sure you pick one that won’t fade or peel the moment it rains.