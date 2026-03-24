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Key Takeaways

This curated list includes 23 fitness gifts, covering everything from protein powder to home gym tech.

The picks spotlight culturally relevant brands and stylish gear that stand out from generic fitness gifts.

Each product balances function and fashion, making it easy to shop for fitness lovers with taste.

Fitness isn’t one-size-fits-all. Some people love cardio, others prefer lifting weights, and plenty of people exercise for fun or health reasons. What they usually have in common is appreciating a good fitness-related gift, especially when it's an essential or an upgrade they don't have to buy themselves.

On the activewear side, there’s no shortage of brands offering leggings, sweats, sports bras, and other sweat-wicking staples. To complement those, high-tech gadgets and recovery tools always come in handy, whether that means portable chargers, massage guns, or smart scales that are a step above the average.

We’d also be remiss not to mention equipment, particularly since so many people prefer working out at home or bringing their gear with them. That’s why you’ll see things like adjustable dumbbells, kettlebells in fun colors, and yoga essentials for the Pilates princess in your life. And while perishables might be a no-go in most other cases, protein powders, bars, and electrolytes can make a real difference in a fitness routine, so they’re worth considering.

With all of that covered, REVOLT curated 23 gift ideas for the fitness lovers in your life, ranging from supplements and hydration helpers to activewear and equipment. Scroll down to check them out, in no particular order.

1. GHOST’s Whey Protein Powder

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Protein powders can feel endless, but that's not always a bad thing. A brand like GHOST offers classic flavors like chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry, plus exciting collaborations with popular names like Chips Ahoy, Oreo, and Cinnabon that'll definitely shake up your fitness friend's routine (pun absolutely intended). It's relatively low in calories but still packs plenty of flavor and protein.

2. Sunny Health & Fitness’ Adjustable Dumbbell

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In our opinion, the next best thing to lifting weights at the gym is doing it at home. Rather than buying every dumbbell weight under the sun, adjustable dumbbells cover your bases in one purchase, even if they come at a higher price point. Sunny Health & Fitness offers a solid option that ranges from 15 to 55 pounds.

3. Gymshark’s Whitney Leggings

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A staple in any fitness girl’s closet, you truly can’t have too many leggings. Gymshark is a solid place to start, with sizes ranging from XXS to XXL and a wide variety of colors to choose from. Instead of defaulting to black, consider shades like brown or beige that complement skin tones, or go the opposite direction with something like red or blue. At the end of the day, you probably already know what your favorite gym lover gravitates toward, so pick accordingly.

4. Hyperice’s Hypervolt 2

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Everyone, especially your athletic friends, could use a reliable massage gun in their lives because it’s one of the most effective ways to support muscle recovery and overall mobility. Hyperice offers one of the better options available, complete with five head attachments and three speed settings to match how they’re feeling on any given day.

5. RENPHO’s MorphoScan Nova Body Composition Scale

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Your fitness-loving friend probably already has a scale at home, but the RENPHO MorphoScan Nova Body Composition Scale is the perfect upgrade. Not only does it track weight (which, duh!), but you can also get insights into body fat percentage, BMI, waist-to-hip ratio, and plenty of other metrics. It’s worth every dollar if they’re obsessed with data and progress tracking!

6. Oner Active’s EasyLift™ Zip High Neck Sports Bra

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An uncomfortable sports bra can really distract you from your workout, so the right type and fit make a big difference. Oner Active has a great high-neck option worth checking out. It comes in multiple shades and has a convenient zip-up front, so the person you’re shopping for can adjust the coverage to their comfort level.

7. WeGym’s Soft Kettlebells

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Since we already covered dumbbells, it’s only right to talk about the other free weights gym rats swear by: kettlebells. With WeGym’s Soft Kettlebells, you get a cushioned exterior that won’t scuff floors or make a ton of noise if they accidentally hit the ground.

8. Ultima Replenisher’s Ultimate Variety Pack

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We could go on forever about the benefits of electrolytes, but all you need to know is they support hydration, help replenish minerals lost through sweat, and support muscle recovery. We’re into Ultima Replenisher's Ultimate Variety because it includes flavors like lemonade, watermelon, and passionfruit, all made with organic sweeteners and zero carbs.

9. Vuori’s HardKore Short

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A good pair of workout shorts is always in order, especially when the weather heats up or you know sweat is inevitable. Vuori’s HardKore Short is a dependable option that works for running, playing pickup, or any high-intensity workout.

10. David Protein’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk Protein Bar

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David Protein practically broke the internet when it launched, and since then, the brand has released some seriously delicious flavors along with shiny packaging that really stands out from the crowd. Just be sure your favorite gym rat is actually into protein bars or protein-based snacks, since they tend to be pretty polarizing in the fitness world.

11. Quest’s Protein Chips

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Keeping our list of fitness-friendly perishables going, protein snacks are always a win when you’re watching calories and trying to hit protein goals. Out of all the options out there, Quest is an easy gift recommendation since it’s widely available and genuinely tastes good. You can grab flavors like nacho cheese, chile lime, or just go for a variety pack to cover all bases.

12. Gramms’ peach tea protein

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Clear protein powders are a newer option compared to traditional whey, and honestly, we can't recommend them enough. If your favorite gym rat isn’t into thick, milky shakes that don’t always go down well, this is a great swap. Female-founded brand Gramms has flavors like Peach Tea, Strawberry Açaí, and Lemonade that feel more like a drink than a dessert.

13. Alo Yoga’s Warrior Mat

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If you’re shopping for a Pilates princess or someone who’s big on yoga, Alo Yoga’s Warrior Mat is a go-to for a reason. It’s slip-free and moisture-wicking, which matters more than you think. The last thing anyone wants is a mat that feels slippery and gross.

14. Stakt’s The Stakt Weights

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A solid add-on to a yoga mat — or even a great gift on its own — is a set of lightweight weights. They’re perfect for high-rep workouts or focusing on smaller muscle groups like shoulders and arms. If you want something that’s both IG-worthy and Oprah Winfrey-approved, Stakt’s adjustable hand weights let you switch between two, four, and six pounds.

15. GORUCK’s Spy Ruck

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When it comes to workout gear made for women, it makes sense when women are behind the design. After all, who understands those needs better? GORUCK’s Spy Ruck weighted vest was made by former CIA officer Emily McCarthy and comes in multiple weight options. Its contoured fit is made to sit comfortably without restricting breathing, which isn’t always the case with similar gear.

16. The Sculpt Society’s Digital Membership

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Celebrity trainer Megan Roup has worked with a long list of celebrities and models, so she clearly knows her way around a workout. Even better, your favorite fitness lover (and you, too) can train from home through The Sculpt Society’s digital membership. Sometimes a little guidance goes further than piling on more equipment or workout clothes.

17. Raw Nutrition’s Creatine + HMB

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Just like protein powder and electrolytes, creatine is a non-negotiable gym staple for a lot of lifters. Raw Nutrition’s Creatine + HMB combines creatine with calcium HMB and taurine to support strength and recovery. You can grab it in sour watermelon, blue raspberry, or whatever flavor best fits the taste of the person you’re shopping for.

18. SALT & STONE’s Aluminum-Free Deodorant

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We really can’t stress this enough: being musty at the gym — or anywhere, for that matter — is a hard no. That said, loading up on deodorants packed with parabens and aluminum isn’t ideal either. Thankfully, SALT & STONE offers several cleaner, non-toxic options perfect for everyone. Not sure which scent they'll like? Ask first or just grab a discovery set.

19. RDX’s MMA Grappling Gloves

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Sparring and MMA count as fitness too, so don’t overlook them. If your favorite gym rat is into less traditional workouts like martial arts, a fresh pair of gloves could make a great gift.

20. Anker’s Nano Power Bank

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A tech essential for anyone who’s always on the move, Anker’s Nano Power Bank lets your fitness friend charge their phone anytime, anywhere. It’s incredibly slim and easy to toss into their pocket (or the back of their phone, thanks to its magnetic design) without thinking twice.

21. Beast Health’s Beast Mighty 850 Plus

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A blender might not be the first thing that comes to mind for fitness gifts, but Beast Health’s Beast Mighty 850 Plus is ideal for making smoothies and protein shakes post-workout. It comes with blending vessels in multiple sizes, plus a drinking lid and straws so your fitness friend can easily take their drink on the go.

22. Therabody’s Theragun Mini Plus

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If booking a massage isn’t in the cards, we love nothing more than a mini massage gun. It helps loosen tight spots, ease soreness, and support recovery, and Therabody has plenty of compact options that are easy to throw in a gym bag or store in a drawer. They work well for warming up before the gym or making rest days a lot more enjoyable.

23. Equip’s Prime Protein

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With more people paying closer attention than ever to what they’re putting in their bodies, grass-fed and organic options have become increasingly common. In the protein supplement world, Equip offers a gut-friendly isolate protein in flavors like cookies and cream, salted caramel, and iced coffee. According to the brand, it keeps the ingredient list simple — includes what you want and leaves out what you don’t.