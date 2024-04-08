Image Image Credit MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Corey Calliet Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The health and wellness industry has boomed in the last several years. People have been taking back control of their health, fitness, nutrition and mental well-being. As the demand for healthier lifestyles grows, so does the need for fitness trainers and coaches.

When you want more than quick guides to weight loss, you need to find fitness experts that you can trust. The right people with years of experience and knowledge would be the best at effectively guiding you toward your wellness goals with lasting results. However, it can be exhausting trying to find the perfect fit among all the fitness professionals out there. That’s why REVOLT has compiled the following list to help ease your search.

These 13 fitness influencers dominate the health and wellness game. More importantly, they have proven time and time again that their methods, workouts and nutritional resources are the answer to your fitness prayers. Check them out below.

1. Massy Arias

Originally from the Dominican Republic, Massy Arias has been inspiring others to change their lives. Promoting the idea that the right fitness routine, natural supplements and a positive mindset could help you get to where you want to be, the personal trainer has worked with celebrities and amassed almost 2.9 million followers on Instagram. She has built a huge community of people who want to reshape the possibilities of a more active lifestyle. The fitness expert offers multiple programs for at-home workouts and gym workouts, even selling workout equipment to help you reach your health goals. Arias also sells TRU Supplements on her website to help those who want much-needed nutrients in their daily diet.

2. Brittne Babe

For those who have trouble finding time to workout at the gym, this fitness star has been deemed the “Queen of Home Workouts.” Brittne Babe created her business while balancing her life as a full-time college student. She has taken social media by storm with versatile workout routines that require little to no workout equipment, motivating fans that if she can do it, they can too. The personal trainer even launched an app for people to tap into her 21-day fitness challenge and win a cash prize. While incentives are great, her goal is to show people that anyone can reach a life of fitness; you don’t need to have it all figured out to be successful.

3. Josh Bailey

Josh Bailey is a fitness professional who founded True Vine Health & Fitness. The company aims to help people “get in shape and stay in shape for a lifetime” with the right ingredients. Outside of his body transformational training programs, Bailey is also an unbelievable chef and provides cookbooks and spices. Whether you want to detox your body or need more meal prep ideas, Bailey is here to help.

4. Jenna de León

Three-time world champion bikini competitor Jenna de León is more than just a beauty; she is the founder of the Reset app, which helps you work towards the body of your dreams. The fitness trainer has uplifted and empowered her community of over 30,000 women to get fit through a holistic approach. With consistent routines, healthy meals and a support system, de León pushes the agenda of a fitness journey as something you can be proud of when you reach the finish line.

5. Frantzcesca Casimir

Frantzcesca Casimir is a health and wellness coach who is also an active soldier in the U.S. Army. She founded the SRV Society, which provides workouts for every part of your body to get from flab to fab. Her Fancy Fit programs offer routines and exclusive nutritional guides to help manage meal intake. Casimir is definitely the go-to fitness influencer for core workouts and combat training.

6. Corey Calliet

It wouldn’t be right to exclude celebrity trainer and motivational speaker Corey Calliet from this list. He is best known for transforming the body of actor and film director Michael B. Jordan. “I’m an artist with this,” Calliet says on his website. “I don’t just come and transform your body; I’m transforming your mind, body, soul and heart.” The huge fitness icon also believes in giving back to the community. With his nonprofit, Calliet Cares, he provides mentorship programs for the youth, community fitness events and health educational resources for people nationwide.

7. John Gaines

If you love Victoria Monét’s music, you’ll also love her baby daddy’s workout routines. Beyond John Gaines’ content of the joys of being a father, the actor and personal trainer mobilizes his community through the GxG Fitness app. If you’re ready to take control of your health journey, you can do just that with Gaines. With customized workout and meal plans, users can track their personalized progress toward fitness with the guidance of experts. The app includes helpful mental health videos facilitated by professionals who walk through different practices to apply to your regimen, such as coping mechanisms, beneficial sleep practices and more.

8. Phyllicia Victoria Bonanno

Fitness isn’t all about lifting weights at the gym. Sometimes, all you need is a calm environment and a yoga mat. Phyllicia Victoria Bonnano is a yoga instructor, wellness influencer and sound bath facilitator. Through the power of movement, ease and healthy eating, Bonanno promotes health in a way that everyone can incorporate into their daily lives. With her yoga sessions and inspiring videos, she showcases her art in wellness worldwide. The influencer encourages her followers that through yoga and with a sound mind, one can bend their body into positions they never thought were possible. It all starts within.

9. Gerlind Anagho

Gerlind Anagho focuses on challenges women may face regarding their fitness goals. Through her community Fitness With Femininity, the fitness trainer and health enthusiast bridges the gender gap in health and wellness. She tackles areas like fat loss, geriatric training, pre and postpartum, and provides wellness programs as well as online Afrobeats Zumba classes to wake up the inner dancer in you. With female empowerment at the forefront, Anagho uses her expertise and functional fitness techniques to build confidence and inner strength in women. If you want to get in shape and build long-lasting relationships along the way, this influencer may be the right fit for you.

10. Lita Lewis

Are you looking for a fitness expert who redefines what being “fit” looks like? Lita Lewis is your girl. She is a fitness influencer changing the way we look at health, giving space for more curvy women to enter the conversation. With a body-positive message, Lewis uses her platform to promote various full-body workouts, providing athletics apparel and a community for moms to gain a better relationship with their bodies again. In addition to bringing a more inclusive viewpoint to health and wellness, Lewis also founded the Bounce Forward Club. The online community platform aims to help and support moms of all types and diverse fitness goals to reach health in their own way.

11. Danielle Acoff

Danielle Acoff also uses her platform to bring a refreshing look at what fitness looks like. The Los Angeles native began as a professional dancer and quickly made her way into Hollywood. She has made appearances in “Glee,” “The Ellen Show,” “America’s Got Talent,” Michael Jackson’s last music video and so much more. The former Fanta girl became a certified yoga instructor in 2014 and hasn't looked back since. Now, with her L.A.-based studio, Yella Studio, you can participate in her programs online or in person. The space offers different workouts such as Pilates, fusion, cardio HIIT, stretch and flow, and more.

12. Omar Bolden

Former NFL player and “Nice and Neat” podcast co-host Omar Bolden is now a true fitness professional who knows the secrets to a healthier lifestyle. As a health and wellness coach, Bolden offers advice, tips, tricks and guides for his fans to use anywhere. From nutrition to lifting to meditation, the trained fitness guru works toward his mission to help men over 30 prioritize wellness and gain lifelong results.

13. Jerry Housey

After a career as a professional football player, Jerry Housey moved from the Bronx to Los Angeles and opened his very own fitness center. Strong House Fitness is the first Black-owned private gym in Hollywood. It is available to anyone serious about training and working hard to a life of fitness, strength and endurance. With its all-inclusive personal training program, people can get a full-body transformation experience. Housey has worked with high-profile celebrities, including marketing mogul Bozoma Saint John. For those outside the Los Angeles area, the fitness trainer provides online sessions via the digital Playbook app, which gives you access to all the routines you need to get the ultimate body you desire.