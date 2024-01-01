Image Image Credit Astrida Valigorsky/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (Nov. 27), Hits Daily Double delivered first-week projections for Kendrick Lamar’s sixth studio LP, GNX. According to the publication, the surprise drop is forecasted to earn 291,000 album-equivalent units, which would safely secure a No. 1 position on the Billboard 200. The soundtrack for the musical film Wicked trailed behind with 109,000 units expected.

Released on Friday (Nov. 22), GNX consisted of 12 cuts with appearances from the likes of SZA, Roddy Ricch, Hitta J3, Dody6, Wallie the Sensei, and Lefty Gunplay. Mustard, Jack Antonoff, Sounwave, Terrace Martin, Kamasi Washington, Sean Momberger, and more collaborated with Lamar on the project's West Coast-centric production.

In addition to bringing together some of California’s rising Hip Hop talent, GNX was notable for its personal, reflective subject matter. On the album opener, “wacced out murals,” Lamar addressed the polarizing reactions to his recent success. “Used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud, irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down,” he rapped about the Young Money head honcho, who many felt should be performing at the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show. Regarding his highly publicized battle with Drake, the Compton emcee added, “Snoop posted ‘Taylor Made,’ I prayed it was the edibles, I couldn’t believe it, it was only right for me to let it go.”

As REVOLT previously reported, Lamar also reminisced about his history with Top Dawg Entertainment. On the clever “heart pt. 6,” the pgLang spokesman admitted that he was the reason behind Black Hippy’s demise. “I guess my motivation was the yearnin’ for independence, poured everything I had left in the family business, now it’s about Kendrick, I wanna evolve, place my skill set as a Black exec’,” he explained. “I jog my memory, knowin’ Black Hippy didn’t work ‘cause of me, creatively, I moved on with new concepts in reach.”