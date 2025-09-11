Image Image Credit Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Keke Palmer performs at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Keke Palmer has always been bigger than one lane. Since breaking through as the lead actress in Akeelah and the Bee and later becoming a household name on Nickelodeon’s “True Jackson, VP,” she’s shown the world just how versatile she is (she has since added the roles of producer, author, and entrepreneur to her resume).

Alongside her screen and stage work, Palmer steadily built a music catalog that deserves its own spotlight. From her debut album, So Uncool, to the raw storytelling of her more recent projects, she’s carved out a lane in R&B and pop that blends confidence, vulnerability, and edge. Her songs showcase not just vocal talent, but also her perspective as a writer, a woman growing up in the public eye, and now a powerhouse in control of her own narrative.

If you’ve only caught her viral interviews, film roles, or Emmy-winning performances, these songs remind you that Keke the artist is every bit as dynamic as her other talents.

1. Enemiez (feat. Jeremih)

“Enemiez” marked a bold turn for Keke Palmer with sultry R&B production by Jonas Jeberg. The Jeremih-assisted single explored blurred lines between friends and lovers and later received a Rich Homie Quan remix that pushed its provocative edge further.

2. Better To Have Loved

Produced by Tasha Catour and Xeryus, this single found Keke reflecting on fleeting connections with maturity and warmth. With its soulful R&B groove and affirming hook, the track embraced love’s risks while celebrating its worth, even when temporary.

3. Wind Up (feat. Quavo)

“Wind Up” paired Keke Palmer’s bossed-up energy with Quavo’s ad-libs and bars. Produced by DJ Hardwerk and Sean Garrett, the track doubled as a statement of independence — bold, brash, and designed for turning heads.

4. No Love

Featured on the soundtrack to Keke’s Brotherly Love film, “No Love” was a soaring ballad about heartbreak and self-protection. Her vocals carried both fragility and strength, bringing home the film’s themes while standing tall as an R&B cut on its own.

5. Change It Up

A playful highlight from Awaken, “Change It Up” doubled as the theme for Keke’s Nickelodeon sitcom, “True Jackson, VP.” Produced by Toby Gad, the track reflected her teen-pop era: Bright, catchy, and rooted in individuality, all while reinforcing her on-screen persona.

6. My Confession

On Just Keke, Palmer bared raw emotion with “My Confession.” Produced with Tayla Parx, the song interpolated Usher’s “Confessions Part II” while reclaiming the narrative around her personal life. She turned vulnerability into clarity and strength through honesty.

7. BOSSY

“BOSSY” set the tone for Keke Palmer’s independent era. Produced by ShaniqueJay and Tasha Catour, the brash, self-assured track doubled as a declaration of autonomy, celebrating her confidence, style, and control as both an artist and entrepreneur.

8. Sticky (Remix) (feat. Coi Leray)

From Virgo Tendencies, Pt. 1, “Sticky” was playful, bold, and full of flirtatious swagger. Produced by Tasha Catour, the track (including its Coi Leray-assisted remix) became a social media favorite, sparking the #StickyChallenge on TikTok and cementing Palmer’s ability to merge R&B with viral fun.

9. I Don’t Belong To You

Produced by London on da Track and Arsenio Archer, this single reintroduced Keke Palmer to music with sensual, modern R&B flair. The remix, featuring Ty Dolla $ign and DeJ Loaf, amplified its edge, cementing her as a voice unafraid of honesty.

10. Yellow Lights

Co-written with Lucky Daye, this ditty layered sultry vocals over hypnotic R&B production. Palmer captured the rush of passion with a metaphor of speeding through yellow lights, balancing danger and desire in one of her smoothest, most underrated tracks.

11. Keep It Movin’ (feat. Big Meech)

Keke Palmer’s debut single from So Uncool radiated youthful summer energy. Produced by Fingazz, the track featured rapper Big Meech — not the infamous BMF figure, but an Epic Records signee at the time — adding playful bars to her early pop-R&B sound.

12. Hands Free

From the EP Lauren, “Hands Free” aligned Keke Palmer’s fearless sensuality with Sean Garrett’s slick production. Its Egyptian Queen–themed video amplified the song’s message, making it one of her boldest releases and a standout in her transition to mature R&B.

13. Reverse Psychology

This Mustard-backed number saw Keke flipping gender double standards in relationships. Its empowering lyrics and dance-heavy video positioned her as both vocalist and storyteller, unafraid to challenge expectations through sharp commentary.