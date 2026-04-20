Image Image Credit Chad Salvador / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence at Netflix's "Being Eddie" Los Angeles premiere held at Tudum Theater on November 12, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Eddie Murphy confirmed that his son Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence have welcomed a baby girl named Ari Skye.

The birth further links the Murphy and Lawrence families following Eric and Jasmin’s 2025 wedding.

While accepting the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award, Eddie said, “My legacy to me isn't my work. My legacy to me is my children.”

Comedy royalty just got even bigger. Eddie Murphy revealed that his son Eric Murphy and Martin Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin Lawrence have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Ari Skye.

The sweet update came during Murphy’s chat with E! News while he was being honored at the American Film Institute ceremony. “They just had a baby girl,” Eddie told the outlet. “They just had her two weeks ago, or a week ago. Yeah, Ari Skye.”

The news adds another chapter to a family connection fans have loved watching unfold. Eric and Jasmin tied the knot in a private ceremony in May 2025. Months later, the couple announced they were expecting with a black-and-white maternity photo and the caption, “Thank you Jesus for the greatest gift.”

Eddie Murphy talks parenting advice and legacy at American Film Institute ceremony

The Brooklyn native also opened up about parenting when asked whether he or Martin had offered the new parents advice. “Oh, you don't give advice like that,” he explained. “You know, your kids don't go by your advice. Your kids go by the example you set. They watch you.” He continued, “The stuff you be saying, they don't even pay that s**t no mind. They watch and see what you do. So, I don't give a lot of advice.”

Even with decades of blockbuster films and stand-up history behind him, the actor made it clear that family remains his proudest accomplishment. “My legacy to me isn't my work,” he told E! News. “My legacy to me is my children. So, that's my legacy.”

The timing of the baby news made the night even more special. According to the AP, Eddie received a standing ovation as he accepted the AFI Life Achievement Award at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Stars including Martin, Spike Lee, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle and Arsenio Hall were on hand to celebrate him.

Martin even joked about how their families are now officially linked while honoring his longtime friend. Recalling that his Life co-star once turned down his request for a photo early in his career, the 61-year-old said, “Now I can get all the pictures I want. Because we’re in-laws.”

Between a career milestone and a new baby in the family, Eddie had every reason to celebrate. Some legends just collect trophies. Others get called granddad at the same time.