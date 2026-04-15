Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy and Adam Sandler attend the Premiere of Netflix's "Roommates" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on April 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Eddie Murphy, Chris Rock and Adam Sandler attended the Los Angeles premiere of Roommates to support two of their daughters’ roles in the upcoming Netflix film.

Sadie Sandler stars as Devon, a college freshman navigating a complicated relationship with her roommate.

Bella Murphy appears in the film, and Adam Sandler also has a role in the coming-of-age comedy.

There’s something special about seeing icons step back and let the next generation shine — and that’s exactly what went down at the premiere of Roommates. Adam Sandler, Chris Rock and Eddie Murphy pulled up not just as comedy legends, but as proud dads, creating a full-circle moment that felt bigger than just another Hollywood red carpet.

Held at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles, the event quickly turned into a family affair. Adam showed up in support of his daughter, Sadie Sandler, who leads the film, while Eddie’s daughter Bella Murphy also appears in a featured role. Chris joined the celebration with his daughter Zahra Rock by his side.

Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chris Rock, Zahra Rock, Bella Murphy and Eddie Murphy attend the Premiere of Netflix's "Roommates" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on April 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy and Adam Sandler attend the Premiere of Netflix's "Roommates" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on April 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The trio even posed together, reminding everyone that this isn’t just a new era — it’s one built on decades of friendship. Chris and Adam go way back to their “Saturday Night Live” days in the 1990s, and their chemistry has carried through projects like The Longest Yard, Grown Ups, Grown Ups 2, and The Week Of. That history made this moment feel even more personal.

What to know about ‘Roommates’

While the dads have long cemented their legacies, the spotlight is clearly shifting. Sadie leads Roommates as Devon, a college freshman trying to find her footing while navigating a complicated relationship with her roommate. Bella’s role adds another layer to the film’s young cast, which also includes Storm Reid, Chloe East, and Nick Kroll — with Adam also appearing in the film, making it a true family moment on and off screen. The coming-of-age comedy is produced by Adam’s company Happy Madison and set to premiere on Netflix on Friday (April 17).

Beyond the red carpet, the moment also ties into a broader pattern. Eddie’s family has already been part of headlines through his son Eric’s relationship with Martin Lawrence’s daughter, Jasmin, which REVOLT previously covered when the couple announced their engagement back in 2024. These connections continue to highlight how intertwined — and evolving — these comedy legacies really are.

Check out the rest of the photos down below.

Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Bella Murphy and Eddie Murphy attend the Premiere of Netflix's "Roommates" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on April 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Zahra Rock and Chris Rock attend the Premiere of Netflix's "Roommates" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on April 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Sunny Sandler, Adam Sandler, Jackie Sandler and Sadie Sandler attend the Premiere of Netflix's "Roommates" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on April 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Bella Murphy attends the Premiere of Netflix's "Roommates" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on April 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center