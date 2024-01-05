Image Image Credit Leon Bennett / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy’s eldest children, Jasmin and Eric, are officially engaged. On Saturday (Nov. 30), the couple shared that they’re one step closer to tying the knot.

“We’re engaged! God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny. We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter,” Jasmine wrote on Instagram. “Special thank you to everyone who made this moment so beautiful!”

The post was accompanied by a video of the two walking into a room decorated with white flower petals and glowing candles. As they strutted down the aisle, Eric and Jasmin stopped in front of a red heart, where he pulled out a diamond ring and asked the Bad Boys: Ride or Die actress to marry him.

Eric and Jasmin hard launched their relationship in 2021, although she revealed her uncle was the person who actually introduced them. “It wasn’t even our dads,” she explained to In Touch Weekly. “And they’ve done two movies together. They’re friends. ... It’s crazy. We met through my uncle and became really good friends. We bonded [over] a lot of things. Obviously, we have similar backgrounds, so we understood each other on a certain level, and over time, it just became more.”

Martin and Eddie obviously go way back, having teamed up in the 1992 classic Boomerang and the 1999 film Life. The latter earned an NAACP Image Awards nomination for Outstanding Motion Picture and pulled in over $73 million worldwide.

In 2023, Eddie joked about Martin having to foot the bill when it comes to their two children’s future wedding. “My daughter [Bria] just got married, and I had to pay — really had to pay,” he said in a conversation with Etalk. "Don't try to switch it up. Don't try to change no s**t, do no Hollywood switch. You're paying for the wedding. If it goes down, Martin is paying.”