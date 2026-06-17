Image Image Credit REVOLT Image Alt "Drink Champs" hosts DJ EFN and N.O.R.E. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Far from your typical interview show, “Drink Champs” is part podcast, part reunion, part Hip Hop history class, and part late-night hang. The N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN-led series built its reputation by letting guests talk with room to breathe. The conversations can be funny, emotional, messy, revealing, or all of the above, often in the same episode.

Over the years, artists, actors, moguls, and cultural figures have used the long-running series to tell stories they might not have told anywhere else. Some came through to clear up old rumors or revisit beefs that fans had been debating for years. Others ended up giving personal reflections that hit harder than anyone expected.

For this ranked list, we’re looking at moments that gave viewers something more substantial to hold onto, from real exchanges and revealing stories to pieces of context that changed how fans understood an artist’s journey. From DMX speaking on death with calm acceptance to Remy Ma revisiting one of the biggest diss records of the 2010s, you can check them out below.

10. Pusha T explains the McDonald’s-to-Arby’s connection

A McDonald’s jingle, an Arby’s diss track, and a hard lesson about publishing all ended up in the same Pusha T story. On “Drink Champs,” Push revisited his connection to McDonald’s “I’m Lovin’ It,” one of the most recognizable fast-food jingles ever.

The story was funny because it was unexpected, but the real weight came from the business behind it. Push said he took “a super L” because he did not have publishing on the jingle, even though it became known around the world. That turned a fun piece of trivia into a bigger conversation about paperwork, ownership, and how easily artists can miss out on money tied to familiar work.

Then came the Arby’s connection. Years later, Push linked with the brand for a McDonald’s diss track and said, “I also own 40% of the Arby’s commercial.”

9. De La Soul breaks down the Tommy Boy battle

For De La Soul, the Tommy Boy dispute was not just a label headache. It shaped how generations of fans could access the group’s catalog, especially once streaming became the main way listeners discovered older albums. During their “Drink Champs” appearance, Maseo explained that the issue came down to an offer the group felt was unfair as Tommy Boy prepared to bring their music to streaming.

“He presented an option that we felt was unfavorable,” Maseo said of Tommy Boy founder Tom Silverman, adding that communication did not really pick back up “until the final hour.” The group also spoke about the larger need for artists to have more protection in the streaming era, with Dave saying, “We also gotta think the power is greater than just dollars and cents.”

They also shared a creative detail that added more context to the episode. “When we were still on Tommy Boy, we wanted to do, like, a triple album,” Posdnous said of Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump. Dave added that after Wu-Tang released a double album, they thought, “Well, let’s top all that and do a triple.”

8. Keyshia Cole says Tupac told her to stop rapping

Before Keyshia Cole became known for the voice behind records like “Love” and “I Should Have Cheated,” she apparently had a very different creative direction in mind. She shared a story about being around Tupac as a young artist and getting advice that pushed her closer to the lane fans know her for now.

According to Cole, she was rapping about weed and street life when Pac told her she was “going to be singing” and needed to stop rapping about that kind of subject matter. It was funny on the surface, but it also gave fans a small window into how early her gift as a singer was being noticed.

The story also had one of those details that makes a memory feel extra real. Cole joked that she told Pac his feet stank because he was wearing Versace shoes with no socks.

7. Remy Ma breaks down “ShETHER” and the Nicki Minaj beef

When “ShETHER” dropped in 2017, the beat choice was part of the statement. N.O.R.E. asked Remy Ma if she knew the impact of using Nas’ “Ether” instrumental, and she made it clear that nothing about it was accidental. “Yeah, duh,” she said, explaining that people still throw the “Ether” beat under clips whenever someone gets called out or cursed out online.

Remy also said the Nicki Minaj situation caught her off guard because, from her perspective, they had already agreed not to trade shots on records. “I never saw that one coming,” she said, adding that she felt anything either of them said would automatically get read as being about the other. Her solution, as she explained it, was simple: “Let’s make an agreement that we never talk about each other.”

According to Remy, that changed after she saw messages behind the scenes that she believed were real. “It was just certain s**t that transpired behind the scenes, messages that I seen, that I knew wasn’t fabricated,” she said. “I was just like, ‘Nah.’”

6. T-Pain opens up about the “Death of Auto-Tune” fallout

Auto-Tune helped define T-Pain’s sound, but it also made him the face of a backlash he did not create alone. When JAY-Z released “D.O.A. (Death of Auto-Tune),” the record became a larger industry statement, and T-Pain felt the reaction directly.

He described how the criticism followed him onto the stage. At a show in Las Vegas, fans yelled, “JAY-Z killed you, bro!” while he was performing. Pain spoke about it as something that affected him in real time, in front of a crowd, while he was still trying to do his job. He also said the experience hit him so hard that he ended the show early. “And then I just tried to drink myself to death,” he recalled.

JAY-Z later clarified that he was not telling artists like T-Pain, Kanye West, and Lil Wayne to stop using Auto-Tune when they used it melodically. On “Drink Champs,” Pain also recalled crossing paths with Hov at a Grammy after-party, where he meant to say “thank you for everything” and “sorry about the confusion,” but accidentally said, “Sorry for everything.” According to Pain, JAY-Z rubbed him on the head and told him, “It’s all good, bro.”

5. Lil Wayne reflects on Cash Money, the Hot Boys, and JAY-Z’s support

Lil Wayne’s episode had plenty of viral-friendly moments (including thinking that 21 Savage was a group), but his Cash Money reflections gave fans a full career story. While looking back at the Hot Boys era, Wayne explained why he stayed with Cash Money when other members left. Wayne said being the youngest Hot Boy played a major role in why he stayed. While Juvenile, B.G., and Turk left amid their own issues with the label, he was still waiting on his shot: “I didn’t want everybody to go… but s**t, if that was how I got my turn, this is my turn.”

Wayne also praised JAY-Z for trying to help during his Cash Money fallout. “I can’t let another single word go without saying how genuine and how much of a man that guy is,” he said. “That’s a real man right there.”

4. Will Smith opens up after the Oscars fallout

Will Smith’s episode moved between serious reflection, blockbuster stories, sitcom history, and old television wounds. The most serious part centered on the Oscars slap and the period that followed, with Will explaining that he had to step back and look at himself closely.

“After the Oscars, I just shut it down,” he said. “I did a real deep dive. I looked at myself as honestly as I could.”

Will also joked about DJ Khaled going full method actor for Bad Boys, revisited how Quincy Jones helped “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” come together, and spoke about the long-running tension with Janet Hubert, who played the original Aunt Viv. The episode moved from the slap to Bad Boys, “Fresh Prince,” and his later reconciliation with Hubert.

3. LL Cool J’s Jamie Foxx fight story gets a second version from Bill Bellamy

The set of Any Given Sunday gave “Drink Champs” one of its most vivid Hollywood crossover stories. During his episode, LL Cool J revisited the now-famous altercation with Jamie Foxx while they were filming the 1999 football drama.

According to LL, the scene moved past acting after Foxx punched him first. He described grabbing Foxx’s facemask while punching him back. “This wasn’t scripted. I’ma keep it 100 with you,” he said while walking through how things escalated.

Bill Bellamy later added his own perspective during his own “Drink Champs” appearance. Bellamy claimed LL turned “into the Hulk” after Foxx hit him, then said LL snatched Foxx’s helmet off and knocked him out.

2. Ye unloads on Big Sean, then Sean responds on the same platform

What made the Ye and Big Sean exchange stand out was that it did not end with the original comment. During Ye’s appearance, the conversation moved into his G.O.O.D. Music history, and he made it clear that his relationship with his former Detroit signee had soured.

“The worst thing I ever done was sign Big Sean,” Ye said, before leaning even further into the moment with a tombstone line: “I deserve to be here because I signed Big Sean.” The comment quickly became one of the episode’s biggest talking points and put Sean in the middle of another public conversation about loyalty, business, and old label tension.

Sean later came to the same show and answered it directly. He said he still had love for Ye because of the opportunity, but added, “I love Kanye, bro… But I thought what he said was some b**ch a** s**t.”

1. DMX reflects on living a good life

Some moments hit differently after time passes, and DMX’s reflection on death became one of them. During his “Drink Champs” appearance, the conversation turned serious as X spoke about life, mortality, and the way he viewed his own journey.

He did not turn the subject into a dramatic speech. He slowed down, made sure the room was listening, and said, “If I was to drop dead right now, my last thought would be: ‘I’ve lived a good life.’” The line carried the same mix of pain, faith, and gratitude that ran through so much of his music.

After his unfortunate transition, the clip resurfaced with a different weight. Fans heard it not only as a reflection from that episode, but as one of the clearest examples of how openly the Yonkers legend could speak about the hard parts of life without losing his sense of peace.