Image Image Credit Leon Bennett / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Dr. Dre speaks onstage during the 2026 Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 68th GRAMMY Awards on January 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Dr. Dre’s net worth has officially surpassed $1 billion, earning him a spot on Forbes’ 2026 World’s Billionaires list.

He is now one of only six musicians recognized as billionaires in the 2026 rankings.

His wealth is largely tied to Aftermath Entertainment, the 2014 sale of Beats Electronics to Apple, and ventures such as Still G.I.N.

Hip Hop continues to make history — this time in the world of billionaires.

According to Forbes’ newly released 2026 World’s Billionaires list, Dr. Dre has officially reached billionaire status. The milestone places the legendary producer, entrepreneur, and cultural architect among a very small group of musicians whose fortunes have crossed the 10-figure mark.

The new ranking makes Dre the second-richest Hip Hop artist behind JAY-Z and only the sixth musician on the list, joining a group that includes Beyoncé, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Bruce Springsteen. For years, JAY-Z stood as the only rapper appearing on the annual ranking. Now, Hip Hop’s billionaire conversation officially has another name added.

How Dr. Dre built his fortune through Aftermath Entertainment and Beats by Dre

Born André Young, the 61-year-old built his fortune through a mix of music, business, and smart investments. Dre first rose to prominence in the late 1980s as a founding member of N.W.A, helping define the sound of West Coast Hip Hop. After the group disbanded, he went on to establish Aftermath Entertainment, a label that would help introduce or elevate artists like Eminem, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar.

But his business instincts proved just as impactful as his production work. One of the most pivotal moments in Dre’s financial journey came in 2014, when he and music executive Jimmy Iovine reportedly sold Beats Electronics to Apple for roughly $3 billion in cash and stock.

At the time, a celebratory studio video featuring Dre and Tyrese went viral, with the pair reacting to news of the deal. According to Rolling Stone, Tyrese joked that the moment had just reshaped the billionaire rankings. “It’s not often you get to listen to Beats with Mr. Beats himself,” the singer-turned-actor said. “Billionaire boys club for real. The Forbes list just changed. It came out like two weeks ago. They need to update the Forbes list. S**t just changed.” Dre then chimed in: “In a big way. Understand that. The first billionaire in Hip Hop. Right here from the motherf**kin’ West Coast.”

More than a decade later, Forbes’ latest ranking finally confirms that the rap legend has crossed that threshold.

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg expand their business empire with Still G.I.N.

Dre’s entrepreneurial moves haven’t slowed down. In 2024, he reunited with longtime collaborator Snoop Dogg to launch Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop, a ready-to-drink alcohol brand inspired by the rapper’s classic 1993 song. The duo later introduced Still G.I.N., an ultra premium gin that continues to expand its presence.

Last month, the brand even entered the restaurant world through a collaboration with Applebee’s. The chain debuted limited-time cocktails made with the spirit as part of its Still Together Sips promotion. “For 20 years, I drank the same gin. I challenged our team to beat that standard, to create something better than what I’d been loyal to for two decades,” Dre said in a statement. “They delivered. That’s why Still G.I.N. exists, and why we’re bringing it to people.”

The billionaire milestone is another reminder of Hip Hop’s evolution from a genre born in the Bronx to a global industry that continues to produce some of the world’s most powerful cultural and business figures.