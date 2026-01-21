Image Image Credit Jaycee Acala Image Alt Buddy, Snoop Dogg, and Dr. Dre appear at 1500 Day with Larrance Dopson Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Surprise performances by Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre capped off a high-energy 1500 Day celebration.

The event featured youth showcases, family-friendly activities, and a star-studded concert lineup.

1500 or Nothin’ emphasized their mission of mentorship and community investment through the event.

Inglewood stayed on pulse this weekend as 1500 Day returned on Saturday (Jan. 17), bringing a full-spectrum celebration of music, community, and creative forward-thinking to WePlay Studios. The event honored Grammy-winning collective 1500 or Nothin’ while saluting a major milestone in the group’s ongoing run as musicians, mentors, and cultural builders.

The daytime portion drew more than 1,000 attendees and leaned into a festival-style format with culinary tastings, family-friendly programming, youth performances, and an interactive “Music x AI” innovation panel hosted by Suno. Once night fell, the celebration sharpened into concert mode. Backed by the 1500 or Nothin’ band, the evening set escalated with a wave of surprise appearances that turned the room into a mini summit of Hip Hop and R&B star power. Among the guests: Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, Ty Dolla $ign, JasonMartin (also known as Problem), D Smoke, Buddy, Jane Hancock, and Algee Smith, plus additional collaborators. Dre and Snoop’s unexpected pull-up alone was the kind of moment that instantly becomes music history.

Sponsors Vuelo Tequila and Bleu Vie Water supported the event alongside community partners including LAEDC, reinforcing 1500 Day’s dual identity as both a celebration and an economic-community showcase for Los Angeles. Organizers also framed 1500 Day’s growth as a point of pride that continues to expand while staying rooted in youth development, mentorship, and neighborhood investment.

Hosting at WePlay Studios added another layer to the story. The company positioned its Inglewood space as a flexible, tech-forward production hub with a major role in next-gen production and live experiences.

1500 or Nothin’s bigger blueprint

Beyond the surprise guest list, 1500 Day functions like a live mission statement for 1500 or Nothin’. The collective’s educational arm, 1500 Sound Academy, described its purpose as career-focused training in music production and the professional realities that come with it, helping students build technical skill, creative identity, and industry readiness. The group's reach also extends into top-tier credits and awards recognition. Larrance “Rance” Dopson boasts one Grammy win and six nominations, including nods tied to Roddy Ricch’s “The Box.”