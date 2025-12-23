Image Image Credit Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Snoop Dogg performs at the 12th Annual TDE Christmas Concert and Toy Drive on December 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

Snoop Dogg will debut as an NBA analyst during the Warriors vs. Clippers game on Jan. 5, airing on Peacock and NBCSN.

He’ll join Reggie Miller and Terry Gannon for second-half commentary, offering his signature style and perspective.

His appearance builds on past sports media roles, including Olympic coverage and Team USA involvement.

Snoop Dogg just won’t stop. Whether it’s music, film, or sports, the West Coast icon is always finding his next lane — and now he’s stepping into NBA coverage as a game analyst. Snoop Dogg will make his broadcast debut for Peacock and NBCSN during the Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers matchup on “Peacock NBA Monday” on Jan. 5.

The Long Beach native will join Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller and play-by-play announcer Terry Gannon for the second half of the game at Intuit Dome, offering fans his courtside perspective and unmistakable flair. It’s a full-circle moment for Snoop, who played basketball at Long Beach Polytechnic High School and has long been a fixture in NBA culture.

“This is a dream come true for me,” Snoop Dogg said in a press release. “I’m fired up to be joining Reggie Miller and Terry Gannon on the call for the Clippers-Warriors game on Jan. 5. I can’t wait to bring a fresh vibe to the analysis while celebrating the skills and strategy these teams bring every night.”

Snoop isn’t just showing up for vibes. According to the release, he’ll fully immerse himself in the preparation process, including watching game film, attending team shootarounds, sitting in on production meetings, and studying both teams ahead of tipoff.

“We are excited to have Snoop bring his unique energy and passion to our NBA coverage,” Sam Flood, executive producer at NBC Sports, added. “It will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch Snoop, Reggie, and Terry talk hoops with a side order of fun.”

Snoop Dogg’s Olympics run continues into Milan Cortina 2026

The NBA analyst debut is just one stop on Snoop’s busy sports calendar. Following Warriors-Clippers, he’ll head to Italy for the 2026 Winter Olympics, where he’s officially involved as Team USA’s first-ever honorary coach. The volunteer role centers on morale, mentorship, and support for athletes and the “Team Behind the Team” initiative.

The “Young, Wild & Free” rapper will also return as a special correspondent for NBC’s primetime Olympics coverage, reprising fan-favorite segments like “Snoop’s Greatest Hits.” After becoming one of the breakout stars of the Paris Olympics and earning two Sports Emmys, his return feels like a natural next chapter. From courtside commentary to Olympic sidelines, Snoop Dogg continues to prove that whatever lane he steps into, he owns it.