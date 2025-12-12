Image Image Credit Jevone Moore / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Image Alt Snoop Dogg during the NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers on November 09, 2025, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

Snoop Dogg has officially joined Team USA as its first honorary coach for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

His role includes boosting morale and supporting the “Team Behind the Team” initiative.

The move builds on Snoop’s history of sports involvement, including Olympic appearances and youth mentorship.

Leave it to Snoop Dogg to turn the road to the Winter Games into a cultural moment Team USA didn’t know it needed. On Wednesday (Dec. 10), the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee revealed that the rapper officially joined the organization as its first-ever honorary coach, bringing his signature humor, heart, and steady support to athletes headed to the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games.

The appointment feels like a natural next step after the rapper became one of the standout personalities of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, where he carried the torch and popped up throughout the Opening and Closing Ceremonies. Now, he’ll help motivate Team USA athletes as they prepare for the global stage in Italy from Feb. 6 to Feb. 22.

In his new volunteer role, Snoop will work with the “Team Behind the Team,” supporting athletes beyond competition. “Team USA athletes are the real stars — I’m just here to cheer, uplift, and maybe drop a little wisdom from the sidelines,” he said in a press release. “This team represents the best of what sport can be: talent, heart, and hustle. If I can bring a little more love and motivation to that, that’s a win for me.”

USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland added that the connection was instant: “From the moment Snoop met Team USA athletes, there was an instant connection — mutual respect, genuine curiosity, and a lot of laughter.”

The Long Beach native’s long history of sports mentorship — including the Snoop Youth Football League, which has supported more than 15,000 young athletes — made the move feel even more fitting. He will also help raise awareness for the Team USA Fund and launch a Coach Snoop × Team USA collection with Fanatics, with a portion of proceeds supporting athletes.

Snoop Dogg’s expanding sports portfolio includes Swansea City ownership

As previously reported by REVOLT, Snoop made another major sports move in July when he officially joined Swansea City as a co-owner and investor. “My love of football is well known, but it feels special to me that I make my move into club ownership with Swansea City,” he said at the time, calling the club’s underdog story one that “struck a chord” with him.