On Monday (Feb. 3), President Donald Trump announced that he would delay imposing tariffs on Mexico following an agreement with President Claudia Sheinbaum to bolster border security. As part of the deal, Sheinbaum committed to deploying her country’s National Guard to the northern border in an effort to combat drug trafficking. While tariffs on Mexico appear to be on hold, Trump’s import taxes on Canada and China are still set to take effect on Tuesday (Feb. 4).

Both leaders took to social media to outline the agreement and their next steps. In a lengthy message on Truth Social and X, Trump described his discussion with Sheinbaum as “very friendly.”

“She agreed to immediately supply 10,000 soldiers on the border separating Mexico and the United States,” he wrote on his platform. “These soldiers will be specifically designated to stop the flow of fentanyl and illegal migrants into our country.” He also confirmed that the United States would suspend tariffs for one month while talks take place, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, alongside senior Mexican officials. “I look forward to participating in those negotiations with President Sheinbaum as we attempt to achieve a ‘deal’ between our two countries,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sheinbaum conveyed a similar message on X and stressed the importance of cooperation and deference. “We had a good conversation with President Trump with great respect for our relationship and sovereignty. We reached a series of agreements,” she wrote. She outlined key commitments, with the first being her decision to send 10,000 National Guard members to curb drug trafficking. Additionally, the U.S. will take steps to prevent the smuggling of high-powered weapons into Mexico. Finally, both governments will initiate talks focused on security and trade while the aforementioned tariffs remain on hold.