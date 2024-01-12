Image Image Credit Allison Robbert / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Donald Trump Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Saturday (Nov. 30), Donald Trump warned of 100% tariffs on BRICS nations — composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — should they develop a new currency to compete with the U.S. dollar.

“The idea that the BRICS countries are trying to move away from the dollar while we stand by and watch is over,” the president-elect wrote via Truth Social, his social media platform.

He added, “We require a commitment from these countries that they will neither create a new BRICS currency, nor back any other currency to replace the mighty U.S. dollar or, they will face 100% tariffs, and should expect to say goodbye to selling into the wonderful U.S. economy.”

The warning came just days after Trump announced plans to impose tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China once he takes office as president. As REVOLT previously reported, the three countries make up 40% of the United States’ $3.2 trillion annual imports.

“On Jan. 20, as one of my many first executive orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% tariff on all products coming into the United States and its ridiculous open borders,” he explained on Truth Social. “This tariff will remain in effect until such time as drugs, in particular fentanyl, and all illegal aliens stop this invasion of our country!”

China responded by telling the BBC that “no one will win a trade war or a tariff war.” At the same time, Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, emphasized the importance of maintaining “intense and effective” ties with the United States. Claudia Sheinbaum, who was elected as the president of Mexico in October, offered up a more firm rebuttal: “One tariff would be followed by another in response, and so on until we put common businesses at risk.”

Trump will be inaugurated on Jan. 20 at the U.S. Capitol Building, which is slated to mark his second term as U.S. president.