Kamala Harris played a huge role in supporting Quavo’s The Rocket Foundation, and he’s hoping Donald Trump will do the same after being inaugurated for the second time on Jan. 20, 2025.

On Monday (Nov. 18), during a run-in with TMZ, the “Himothy” rapper was asked if Harris’ loss might make him think twice about endorsing future presidential nominees. Quavo emphasized that his focus is on supporting policies — in this particular case, gun violence prevention — that benefit the community, not just the candidates themselves.

“I think she did a great job,” he said of the current VP’s efforts. “[The] foundation I was pushing was about gun violence, so I feel like whoever is in office needs to handle that problem.”

“It’s a universal problem, so it doesn’t have any red or blue on there. Gun violence [prevention] is for everybody and the world,” Quavo continued, noting that the issue itself isn’t limited to Democrats or Republicans.

When asked if Trump would back the same gun violence policies as Harris, Quavo didn’t hesitate: “I feel like he should. I feel like every president should.” The Grammy-nominated artist started The Rocket Foundation in 2022 following the heartbreaking loss of fellow Migos member Takeoff during a dice game gone wrong.

In August, Quavo spoke at Kamala Harris’ rally in Atlanta, where Megan Thee Stallion also performed. “One of these issues that I care about is resolving the gun violence issues. You can’t understand the struggle of gun violence if you are not in the field or in the heart of it,” the Georgia native said before adding, “So, one thing I learned from working with Vice President Harris is she always stands on business, from inviting me to the White House last year to discuss these solutions to passing the biggest gun safety laws today.”