Convicted real estate professional Charles Kushner has been nominated as the U.S. ambassador to France by President-elect Donald Trump. The selection comes four years after the businessman was pardoned in the Republican politician’s final days in office.

Donald described his daughter’s father-in-law as a “tremendous business leader, philanthropist [and] dealmaker, who will be a strong advocate presenting our Country [and] its interests” in his announcement posted to Truth Social on Saturday (Nov. 30). This marks the first relative to receive a role in the forthcoming administration.

In 2020, the nominee pleaded guilty to 18 felonies, including tax evasion, witness tampering and making illegal campaign donations. He was sentenced to two years but only served 14 in an Alabama facility. The development magnate hired and instructed a prostitute to record herself seducing his brother-in-law William Schulder in a motel. The tapes were then revealed to Charles’ sister. Prosecutors said that he was motivated by revenge after learning Schulder, who is also a former business partner, was cooperating with a federal investigation into his alleged illegal political donations.

Charles is well-connected to the soon-to-be first family via his son Jared Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump, Donald’s eldest daughter. Jared and Ivanka served as senior advisors when the divisive political figure helmed the White House from 2016 to 2020. Both have reportedly expressed disinterest in assuming cabinet roles following the Jan. 20, 2025, inauguration, though Jared is thought to be an unofficial advisor on Middle East policy, according to Business Insider.

“Congratulations to Charlie, his wonderful wife Seryl, their 4 children, [and] 14 grandchildren. His son, Jared, worked closely with me in the White House, in particular on Operation Warp Speed, Criminal Justice Reform, [and] the Abraham Accords,” the announcement continued. “Together, we will strengthen America’s partnership with France, our oldest ally, [and] one of our greatest!” penned Donald.

The embattled leader returned to the White House for the first time since leaving office to meet with President Joe Biden about ensuring a smooth transition of power earlier this month. With only weeks left before the nation’s highest office and Congress become GOP-lead, several of Donald’s cabinet nominations have come under scrutiny amid reports his team is bypassing FBI background checks. Many of the picks require confirmation from the Senate; however, several news reports purport that he has yet to sign a memorandum with the Department of Justice that will ensure proper security clearances are handled.