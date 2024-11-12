Image Image Credit Pool/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Donald Trump Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Tuesday (Nov. 12), New York Judge Juan Merchan agreed to delay the sentencing of Donald Trump in his hush money case. This postponement comes after the Republican politician’s presidential reelection, as both his legal team and the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg reevaluate the impact of his victory on the proceedings. Both parties reached a consensus to suspend activities until later this month.

As REVOLT previously reported, Trump’s legal battles, spanning four indictments in 2023, face renewed uncertainty due to his electoral win. Special Counsel Jack Smith is currently consulting with Justice Department officials to “wind down” two of those cases, while the Georgia election subversion trial remains mired in conflicts involving Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Meanwhile, a Trump-appointed judge recently dismissed charges related to mishandling classified documents.

According to CNN, Prosecutor Matthew Colangelo acknowledged that “these are unprecedented circumstances” requiring a balanced approach. He noted the importance of weighing “a jury verdict of guilt following a trial” with respect to the “office of the president.” Trump’s attorney, Emil Bove, wrote, “The stay, and dismissal, are necessary to avoid unconstitutional impediments to President Trump’s ability to govern.”

Trump’s defense further contended that his conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records should be vacated in light of the Supreme Court’s July ruling on presidential immunity. His attorneys argued that the Manhattan D.A. unfairly used evidence tied to Trump’s official acts as head of state. They claimed the prosecution “violated the presidential immunity doctrine and the Supremacy Clause."

D.A. Bragg’s office maintained that Trump’s conviction should remain intact, asserting that “the evidence presented at trial was ‘overwhelming.’” Prosecutors further argued that the Supreme Court’s immunity ruling does not apply, as the offenses Trump was convicted of – falsifying records regarding payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels – were not official presidential acts.