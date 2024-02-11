Image Image Credit Joe Raedle / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Donald Trump Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Donald Trump is adamant that the American people are being falsely misled to believe he called for former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney's face to be used as target practice by soldiers. The violent remarks were delivered on Thursday (Oct. 31) as he spoke with former Fox News pundit Tucker Carlson at an Arizona voter event.

Trump called the congresswoman a “radical war hawk” and suggested, “Let's put her with a rifle standing there, with nine barrels shooting at her, okay? Let's see how she feels about it, you know, when the guns are trained on her face." His comments also included him critically speaking about politicians in Washington, D.C., green lighting wars and sending “10,000 troops into the mouth of the enemy.”

Amid backlash for the condemned rhetoric from Vice President Kamala Harris, Liz and others, he told “Fox & Friends” hosts during a call-in interview that “it's the fake news, and they're trying to make something out of it, and it's so biased to start off with.” The Republican 2024 presidential race nominee did not walk back his statements; instead, he doubled down on belittling the daughter of former Vice President Richard “Dick” Cheney.

“All I’m saying is she was a nutty war hawk. You know, she wants to go to war with anybody that moves and lose a lot of people, lose a lot of soldiers, put the nation in trouble, and there’s nobody tougher than me when it comes to protecting our nation,” the businessman claimed.

“She was a nut job, just like her father. Her father got us into the Middle East, and we spent $9 trillion. We ended up killing lots of people, including we lost a lot of people ourselves… We blew the place up, and we left. We got nothing… She’s probably worse than her father ‘cause she’s not as smart.” He would also go on to assert, “On the Cheney thing, it’s a — I call it a media hoax. I said, 'Oh we have another media hoax.'”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Liz hit back at the flagrant commentary on Twitter. She wrote, while sharing a video of Trump calling for her face to be used as a target, “This is how dictators destroy free nations. They threaten those who speak against them with death. We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant.”

His Democratic opponent in the presidential race argued, “He has increased his violent rhetoric… This must be disqualifying,” when she spoke with media in Wisconsin. On Friday (Nov. 1), Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes confirmed that her office is investigating whether Trump’s statement broke the law.

“I have already asked my criminal division chief to start looking at that statement, analyzing it for whether it qualifies as a death threat under Arizona’s laws,” Mayes said during her appearance on the “Sunday Square Off” show. “I’m not prepared now to say whether it was or it wasn’t, but it is not helpful as we prepare for our election and as we try to make sure that we keep the peace at our polling places and in our state.”