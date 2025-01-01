Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doechii Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Doechii is putting on a show — literally. On Thursday (Dec. 26), she unveiled a trailer for the “Denial is a River” show. The comical sitcom-inspired recording has the “BLOOM” artist in her acting bag as she leans into ‘90s sitcom nostalgia with a “Family Matters” theme, dramatic scenes and a guest appearance from familiar faces such as SiR, Zac Fox, ScHoolboy Q and Baby Tate.

While it is unclear if the visual is an elaborate music video marketing tool for the Alligator Bites Never Heal track or a standalone project, one thing is certain: She wants to share the experience with her fans on Jan. 2, 2025. The episode “Doechii Slaps Brad Pitt” humorously shows her slap eight people when her request to speak with Fox goes unacknowledged.

Odd Future followers likely caught on to the fact that Brad Pitt was not the Hollywood actor but instead Earl Sweatshirt’s character from “Loiter Squad,” the sketch comedy show that starred Tyler, The Creator and his friends on Adult Swim.

One humored person commented that the Florida native was “very Moesha about the situation,” while a second supporter typed, “She [is] such a breath of fresh air to the music game. Her creativity [is] so needed.” A third person’s reaction read, “Where will this be streamingggggggg?” The various posts shared by the Swamp Princess left streaming source a mystery, though it was later solved on Sunday.

On (Dec. 29) she tweeted, “Swamp, would you guys like to do a streaming party with me for ‘Detail Is A River?’ What platform should we use? I’ve never done one before.” Those who responded suggested she test out platforms like Twitter Spaces and YouTube Live. The proud Hip Hop disruptor ultimately announced her decision to host the online gathering on Stationhead at 6 p.m. ET.

This year has been a massive one for Doechii, who released her freshman LP, Alligator Bites Never Heal, in August. The 19-song track list garnered acclaim from music critics as well as earned her four Grammy nominations, the most of any female rapper up for awards at the Feb. 2, 2025, ceremony. Last month, she scored her first magazine cover when Outlander revealed their winter digital copy, and she is only just getting started.