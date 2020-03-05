Image Image Credit Mike Coppola/MG25 / Contributor via Getty Images and Samir Hussein / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doechii and The Weeknd Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The Weeknd and Playboi Carti are slated to begin their joint tour on Friday (May 9) with arguably two of 2025’s most anticipated album releases. But before they hit the road, the artists shared a remix of their chart-topping collaboration “Timeless” featuring rap’s favorite new It-girl: Doechii.

“I been legit since I came out the swamp/ Miss TPA and the Birkin's a croc',” the Swamp Princess repped her Tampa, Florida roots on the updated version of the track, which debuted at midnight. Moments later, she dished out lines like, “It's a wrap like lettuce and cheese,” alongside a few Baby Keem-coded bars.

Toward the verse’s end, Doechii also name-dropped her home team, TDE, and Kendrick Lamar’s pgLang imprint: “Top Dawg cashin' out Doechii stock/ Pull up to the pgLang on the dot.” Aside from the obvious addition of her opening bars, the track's structure mostly stayed true to the original. That is, except for The Weeknd’s verse getting the boot, which, depending on where you stand, might not have been the greatest choice.

Either way, the "Alter Ego" rapper continues cementing her status after an already meteoric start to the year and impressive 2024. Listen to The Weeknd’s “Timeless (Remix)” below.

Social media reacts to Doechii’s verse on the “Timeless (Remix)”

“Folks hating on Doechii’s verse on the ‘Timeless (Remix)’ for no reason,” one Twitter user penned. Someone else tweeted, “I liked Doechii’s verse on ‘Timeless.’ Y’all some haters.”

“Doechii ate up her verse on ‘Timeless.’ OMG! We definitely got another top female rapper!” another comment read. “The girls [are] ‘bout to have to start fighting to maintain their spots.” They’re not wrong. The Alligator Bites Never Heal artist has been everywhere lately, only rivaled by maybe GloRilla, which makes sense considering both were the most-nominated women at the upcoming 2025 BET Awards.

What else does Doechii have lined up for 2025?

As mentioned, Doechii had an explosive start to 2025, with her dropping the visuals to “DENIAL IS A RIVER,” winning her first-ever Grammy win for Best Rap Album, and more recently, making her Met Gala debut. Most artists would probably be good with those accomplishments alone, but the TDE star isn’t slowing down at all.

Doechii will be at a number of festivals this summer, including Create & Cultivate, Osheaga, Lollapalooza, and Outside Lands, to name a few. We’re also looking forward to her debut album later in the year, though it currently has no official title or release date.