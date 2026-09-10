Image Image Credit Kevin Winter/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt DJ Hed and Gina Views attend the Los Angeles premiere of 'I Love Boosters' in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

"Effective Immediately" makes its REVOLT TV debut Sept. 23 at 9 p.m. ET.

New episodes air Wednesdays and reach REVOLT’s digital platforms Thursdays.

The nationally syndicated radio and podcast show launched in 2024 and produced more than 100 episodes.

DJ Hed and Gina Views are bringing "Effective Immediately" to television.

REVOLT, the flagship brand of Offscript Worldwide, announced that the nationally syndicated radio and podcast show will make its television debut on the network. The move expands "Effective Immediately" across REVOLT’s television and digital platforms while bringing its distinct West Coast perspective to a broader audience.

Launched in 2024, "Effective Immediately" produced over 100 episodes and welcomed guests including Ice Cube, T.I., Bow Wow, and Wale. Rooted in Los Angeles, the show draws on DJ Hed and Gina’s firsthand industry experience to bring an unfiltered West Coast perspective to conversations spanning music, entertainment, and culture.

For Hed, the television deal represents the next chapter for a platform he said has been decades in the making. “'Effective Immediately' is a product of 20 years of me trying to provide an authentic voice in our culture,” he said in a press release. “It’s the platform that I have always strived to create.”

Gina similarly pointed to the show’s connection to its community and the importance of maintaining that foundation as its audience grows.

“Everything I've built has been about elevating West Coast voices and telling our stories authentically,” she expressed. “Partnering with REVOLT lets us bring our voice to a bigger audience without losing what made it real in the first place.”

REVOLT and Offscript Worldwide Chief Content Officer Deon Graham said the partnership reflects REVOLT’s focus on giving regional voices a platform to reach broader audiences without losing what made people connect with them in the first place.

“Gina Views and DJ Hed are two authentic West Coast voices who have built something people trust. We don't want to change that,” Graham explained. He also highlighted the West Coast’s longstanding influence on Hip Hop across music, style, language, and culture, adding, “'Effective Immediately' is exactly where it belongs.”

When and where to watch "Effective Immediately"

"Effective Immediately" premieres Sept. 23 at 9 p.m. ET on REVOLT TV. New episodes will air weekly on Wednesdays before streaming across REVOLT’s digital platforms on Thursdays. Additional programming and guest details will be announced ahead of the premiere.