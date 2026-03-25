Image Image Credit REVOLT Image Alt Cam Newton, Zoe Spencer and Kenya Barris join Offscript Worldwide Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Offscript Worldwide announced a major expansion at 2026 IAB NewFronts aimed at helping advertisers improve audience targeting, cultural relevance, and measurable outcomes.

Cam Newton’s Iconic Saga and Zoe Spencer are joining the company’s creator ecosystem, strengthening its reach across sports, gaming, and digital content.

The company represents over 130 creators and produces more than 150 creator-led series, reaching over 250 million subscribers on YouTube alone.

At 2026 IAB NewFronts today (March 25), Offscript Worldwide unveiled a major expansion designed to tackle some of the biggest challenges in advertising. The creator-led media company is focused on helping brands reach audiences with precision, show up authentically in culture, and turn attention into measurable business results.

As the industry faces a fragmented and ever-changing media landscape, Offscript is expanding its ecosystem to operate as a unified network that combines creator collaboration, premium content, multiplatform distribution, and monetization infrastructure. With this model, advertisers are provided a streamlined way to engage audiences at scale.

As a component of this newly announced expansion, the company revealed its partnership with Cam Newton’s Iconic Saga, which will integrate the production enterprise’s premier IP, “Funky Friday” and “4th&1 with Cam Newton,” into Offscript’s creator-led community while amplifying the reach of athlete-driven storytelling.

Zoe Spencer — known for building highly engaged communities, especially in streaming and on social media — is also joining the Offscript universe. Spencer will collaborate across the company’s platforms, bolstering its presence across sports, gaming, and culture-driving digital communities.

“Advertisers today don’t just need reach; they need a way to show up in culture in a way that actually drives results,” said Mike Roche, chief revenue officer of REVOLT and Offscript Worldwide. “Offscript gives advertisers a direct path to relevance by connecting creators, content, and distribution in one system built to deliver measurable impact.”

The expansion comes just after Offscript’s exciting announcement about REVOLT Labs, the creator-driven studio initiative prioritizing ownership, scale, and distribution. With Emmy Award-winning producer Kenya Barris serving as vice chair, REVOLT Labs provides creators with the infrastructure, guidance, and resources to develop comprehensive media projects.

Offscript’s mission to support and empower creators

Offscript represents 130-plus creators and produces more than 150 premium creator-led series spanning the verticals that define today’s culture, while reaching over 250 million subscribers on YouTube alone. The ecosystem enables creators to scale their influence into enterprise-level intellectual property, while giving brands access to authentic, integrated storytelling opportunities across social, streaming, and live experiences.

With this expansion, Offscript continues to solidify its position as a leader in the creator economy, building a media ecosystem where talent, culture, and brands intersect. By combining production, distribution, brand partnerships and more under one roof, Offscript empowers creators to scale their influence while offering brands a meaningful way to engage with their audiences.