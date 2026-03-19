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Key Takeaways

Kenya Barris will serve as vice chair at REVOLT Labs under Offscript Worldwide.

REVOLT Labs aims to support creators in developing scalable intellectual property across film, television, digital, and live formats.

The partnership expands Offscript Worldwide’s infrastructure for creator ownership and long-term project development.

Offscript Worldwide is teaming with Kenya Barris for a major new venture centered on creator ownership and long-term growth. On Thursday (March 19), Offscript announced a partnership with the Emmy Award-winning producer, writer, and director to launch REVOLT Labs and serve as its vice chair.

The new initiative is designed to help creators turn original concepts into scalable intellectual property across television, film, digital, live experiences, and more. Barris will help shape both the creative and strategic direction of REVOLT Labs while also developing a pipeline of new projects for REVOLT.

“Offscript was built to partner with creators as business builders, not just talent,” Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT and Offscript, said in a statement. He added that Barris’ leadership will help strengthen the infrastructure for creators looking to grow premium ideas into lasting media businesses.

Barris echoed that vision with his own message. “REVOLT already had the foundation,” he said. “My role is to help build the bridge from where creators start to where their ideas can ultimately go.” He also said his work with the company will focus on helping talent further build their platforms, businesses, and “sustainable empires.”

What REVOLT Labs means for creators

As the creator of “Black-ish” and executive producer of its spinoffs, “Grown-ish” and “Mixed-ish,” Barris built a career around turning culturally grounded ideas into franchise-ready projects. His track record also includes helping launch and elevate actors, writers, and creatives through work that reached mainstream audiences without losing its point of view.

That history solidifies why this partnership matters beyond one executive title. REVOLT Labs signals a wider push from Offscript to give creators more support behind the scenes, from development and distribution to long-term ownership. With Barris guiding projects and strategy, and contributing directly to REVOLT’s slate, the company is positioning itself as a place where talent can build bigger ideas without giving up control of what they create.