Image Image Credit Deion Cyriacks Image Alt SEEREAX Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Offscript Worldwide, the parent brand behind today’s most culturally relevant platforms, including its flagship media property REVOLT, announced today (March 12) the launch of 3BLACKDOT as a consumer-facing destination for gaming content, debuting its flagship program, “3BD Weekly,” live at SXSW. With this initiative, 3BLACKDOT will evolve into a centralized gaming media platform that connects creators, audiences, and advertisers across channels.

For more than a decade, 3BLACKDOT has supported hundreds of gaming creators through brand partnerships, media sales, and content development, and currently generates more than 20 million monthly watch hours across YouTube. Now, the platform is consolidating that scale into owned programming and recurring media formats, allowing brands and audiences to engage directly with gaming culture.

As part of this evolution, 3BLACKDOT will introduce a slate of creator-led programming designed to give advertisers a trusted way to align with leading gaming creators.

“Gaming is now one of the dominant ways to connect with youth culture,” said Detavio Samuels, CEO of Offscript Worldwide and REVOLT. “With 3BLACKDOT, we’re bringing creators who once lived only across individual YouTube and social channels into a unified media platform that spans programming, linear distribution, and live experiences. The combined result is a lasting home for creators and a more comprehensive way for brands to engage gaming creators and culture.”

The platform will debut publicly at REVOLT House during SXSW on March 14 in Austin, TX, where 3BLACKDOT will premiere its flagship show, “3BD Weekly,” to a live audience. Presented by Ally, the event will offer attendees an early look at upcoming content and demonstrate how 3BLACKDOT is bringing creators, audiences, and brand partners together through gaming culture.

The program will feature creator-led live segments, including RabSoPetty and ClassicmanD premiering their anime dub collaboration, “Reel Ones,” a first play of SEGA's Virtua Fighter 5, R.E.V.O. World Stage on Nintendo Switch 2, and StorymodeBae’s “BaeBrigade Aux Cord Battle.”

“Gaming culture already commands the time and attention of an entire generation,” said Reginald Cash, general manager of 3BLACKDOT. “What’s been missing are the stages that reflect its scale. By premiering creator-led content in live environments and distributing it across every screen where fans gather, we’re giving gaming culture the platform it deserves and allowing the creators who power it to show up bigger than ever. 3BLACKDOT is the gaming ecosystem that finally allows gaming culture to play bigger.”

With this launch, 3BLACKDOT solidifies its role as the connective tissue between creators, fans, and brands in gaming culture. By bringing creator-led programming, live experiences, and cross-platform distribution together under a single brand and cohesive ecosystem, the company is building a new kind of media destination for the gaming generation. This move reflects Offscript’s mission to empower creators to scale their work into lasting opportunities. As gaming continues to shape music, fashion, sports, and entertainment, 3BLACKDOT aims to become the voice that represents how the culture moves across screens, stages, and the communities that power it.