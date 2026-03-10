Image Image Credit Courtesy of REVOLT Image Alt Official flyer for REVOLT HOUSE Austin 2026 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The free March 14 event runs from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Vulcan Gas Company in Austin during SXSW 2026.

Max B headlines the night, joined by Father Romar and Gee Litt, alongside DJ sets and creator-driven segments.

The experience includes gaming tournaments, podcast moments, and sponsor activations.

REVOLT HOUSE is coming back to Austin, Texas for a high-energy one-night experience during SXSW week. As with 2025, the event will take over Vulcan Gas Company on Saturday (March 14) from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., and it is free with RSVP (head over to the official website to reserve your place and download the exclusive mobile app).

The 2026 edition will be built around live performances, gaming, and creator-led moments designed to keep the crowd moving throughout. Verizon and -196 are also confirmed as sponsors for the Austin stop. Harlem’s own Max B, who recently made waves with his and French Montana’s Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos project, has been tapped as the headliner. The bill also includes Father Romar and Gee Litt, two rising talents backed by 440 Artists.

The evening will open with a DJ set before moving into creator-driven programming that blends live conversation, comedy, and gameplay. On-stage appearances from RabSoPetty and ClassicMan D will be a part of the experience, along with a video game tournament featuring RDC World and a special iteration of StoryModeBae’s “BAE Brigade Battle.” A performance recording by 4 Shooters Only is also scheduled for the venue’s rooftop, giving guests a chance to deliver their hardest bars on camera in front of a live crowd. On the floor, 3BLACKDOT will provide a unique activation for attendees to enjoy.

Later in the night, the focus will shift fully to music, with performances from the aforementioned artists. Attendees can check the REVOLT HOUSE app for the latest schedule updates, with timing subject to change. More announcements, including additional partners and on-site details, are expected to be shared ahead of March 14.