Image Image Credit 3BLACKDOT Image Alt 3BLACKDOT gaming company Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Offscript Worldwide’s acquisition of 3BLACKDOT marks a major move into the global gaming industry.

The deal enhances Offscript’s strategy around creator-first media and multiplatform content distribution.

3BLACKDOT adds a vast YouTube network and culturally impactful IP to Offscript’s growing portfolio.

On Tuesday (June 24), Offscript Worldwide -- parent company of REVOLT, Rap-Up, 440 Artists, and more – officially announced the acquisition of 3BLACKDOT, a gaming and digital media company best known for building creator-led franchises and massive online audiences. With this deal and 3BLACKDOT’s network of over 128 million YouTube subscribers, Offscript is making a bold move into the $347 billion gaming industry while deepening its capabilities in creator-first media, IP development, platform strategy, and content distribution.

“This acquisition accelerates our mission to build the definitive ecosystem for creators who shape culture — and it cements Offscript’s expansion into gaming, one of the most powerful engines in entertainment,” said Detavio Samuels, CEO of Offscript and REVOLT. “3BLACKDOT has built one of the most respected creator networks in digital media. With Offscript’s full-stack infrastructure behind them — from IP development to distribution and monetization — we’re positioned to scale their impact across new platforms, audiences, and revenue models.”

3BLACKDOT’s portfolio includes launching genre-defining IP, groundbreaking collabs with some of the most influential voices in digital culture, viral franchises and culturally resonant content that has helped shape gaming for a new generation.

“3BLACKDOT is more than a media and entertainment company; it is a long-term commitment to the elevation of creators through amplifying their reach and empowering their storytelling ambitions,” said Reginald Cash, general manager of 3BLACKDOT. “Joining Offscript’s dynamic ecosystem allows us to supercharge our work, reach new audiences, and unlock scale without compromising the creator-first, culture-forward approach that defines us.”

Following Offscript’s April 2025 corporate unveiling, this acquisition signals the company’s efforts in building a comprehensive media ecosystem that unlocks new pathways for scalable IP, storytelling innovation, and equitable ownership for historically underrepresented voices and creators. With 3BLACKDOT now under its umbrella, Offscript Worldwide is not just entering the gaming space; it’s claiming a seat at the table.