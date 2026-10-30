Image Image Credit Dante Marshall Image Alt USC's Gavin Williams, Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, Danny Lang, and Quentin Hale in Deshonne Redeaux's Only The Strong Survive collection Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Deshonne Redeaux executive produced the Halloween short 'More Than Meets the Eye' starring four USC recruits.

The suspense story turns into an unsettling photo shoot while exploring the players’ identities beyond football.

Redeaux’s Only The Strong Survive-introduced apparel was inspired by each recruit’s spirit animal.

USC freshman running back Deshonne Redeaux is bringing football into the world of Halloween suspense. Backed by StampX Group, he executive produced More Than Meets the Eye, which premiered on Friday (Oct. 30). The short film features four USC commits in a story about their identities beyond the field. The project also introduced a fashion collection inspired by each athlete’s spirit animal.

More Than Meets the Eye began with a photo shoot inside an isolated warehouse. Photographer Dante Marshall and videographer Drew Brown, also known as Filmlord, arrived to capture Danny Lang, Quentin Hale, Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, and Gavin Williams. Strange reflections, unsettling shadows, and mysterious images interrupted the shoot, suggesting that each player brought an unexpected presence into the room.

All four athletes are members of USC’s 2027 recruiting class. Lang plays cornerback at Mater Dei, Hale is a wide receiver at Corona Centennial, Fa’alave-Johnson is a versatile athlete at Cathedral Catholic, and Williams plays safety at Damien. Their involvement brought the program’s next generation into a project centered on leadership, discipline, and instinct.

Image Image Credit Meeno Peluce Image Alt Deshonne Redeaux poses next to his father, Russell Redeaux Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Deshonne co-founded his apparel company, Only The Strong Survive, with his father, Russell Redeaux, who also founded StampX Group. The brand previously worked with college football players, including quarterback DJ Lagway.

Each athlete received a signature T-shirt and colorway. Lang’s red wolf represents loyalty and teamwork, while Hale’s purple lion reflects confidence and leadership. Fa’alave-Johnson’s blue cheetah represents speed and quick reactions, and Williams’ green panther focuses on patience and instinct. The shirts will be available for $55 each, along with $45 limited-edition hats and $150 home-and-away jerseys for preorder.

More Than Meets the Eye arrived one day before USC hosts Ohio State at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Halloween (Oct. 31). Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST. USC enters the matchup with a 6-2 record.