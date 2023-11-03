Image Image Credit Lester Cohen / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Derrick Milano Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Grammy Award-winning songwriter and artist Derrick Milano has quickly established himself as one of the most sought-after talents in the music industry. With a remarkable ability to craft hit records that blend infectious melodies with sharp lyricism, Milano has penned chart-topping songs for some of the biggest names in music, including Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj. He has earned accolades for his contributions to hits like "Savage Remix" and "Hot Girl Summer," proving his versatility across genres while solidifying his place as a creative force. The record producer's unique perspective and passion for authentic storytelling cement him as a standout in the modern music landscape.

Milano has a knack for bridging generational gaps within music, fusing the essence of old-school R&B and Hip Hop with the fresh, dynamic sounds of today's charts. His music manages to capture the spirit of the current generation while honoring the foundations of the genres he represents. Whether working behind the scenes or at the forefront, the Philadelphia native continues to push the boundaries of contemporary music, establishing himself as an influential voice and a key player in shaping the industry's future.

On Sept. 6, REVOLT chatted with Milano at the BMI Hip-Hop/R&B Awards, where the famed songwriter shared one of the goals he has checked off his list: becoming a new cast member on “Love & Hip Hop: Miami.” He is expected to appear on the show's sixth season alongside his now-fiancée Angela Renée White, more widely known as Blac Chyna.

“It’s a whole new spin to it — Angela and I will be on the next season and we’re pushing positivity, Black love, spirituality and diffusing anything in relationships that can be handled and fixed,” he said.

“We’re gonna showcase what it looks like to collaborate and make music from top to bottom. It’s been fun,” Milano shared.

Aware of how past members who shared the same mentality ended up with different results than they intended, Milano assured he and White will make sure to “control their narrative” and “keep God on their side.”

He then shared some of the cast members ahead of the forthcoming season: Chyng Diamond, The Hollywood Twins and, of course, the Diamond Princess herself, Trina, who will be returning.

Milano also revealed that White is gearing up to drop some music and has grown as an artist, stating she “understands” what she’s saying and the “power of the tongue.”

“Angela’s thought process when creating music is she knows what she wants to say, how she wants to say it, and the message she wants to put out,” he began. “Everything that she’s doing, she has her hands on and she’s extremely motivated.”

Another surprise the industry big name dropped was that White's daughter with Rob Kardashian, Dream Kardashian, is also set to drop some music.

“They are in the studio together, creating music, and it’s been dope,” he said.

“Dream has about four songs ready to go. [She] motivates Angela [who] says her daughter makes her want to go in the studio and put in work. I really want to showcase the power of the mother-daughter dynamic when it comes to society and music. The music is positive, fun [and] carefree, but it's the content you don’t want to miss out on. It’s beautiful.”

Milano ended by sharing how White challenges him to “step up” as a producer. He mentioned that she makes sure he “stays on top” of the production and “keeps him ahead of the game” instead of in a box.