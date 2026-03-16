Image Image Credit Rich Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Conan O'Brien and Sterling K. Brown at the 98th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Conan O’Brien used the Oscars 2026 stage to parody Hollywood’s reported habit of overexplaining movie plots.

Sterling K. Brown joined the host for a Casablanca sketch that spelled out the film’s most obvious details for comedic effect.

The joke echoed comments from Matt Damon about studios asking filmmakers to restate plot points for distracted viewers.

Moviegoers apparently aren’t picking up on cues like they used to, so much so that some studios are now asking filmmakers to repeat important plot points multiple times. At the 2026 Oscars, Conan O’Brien seized the moment to poke fun at modern viewers who may — or may not — be distracted by their phones.

“It’s been widely reported that some studios are now insisting filmmakers repeat information and restate the plot several times in their movies to accommodate the modern movie viewer, who’s half-watching because they’re distracted by their phones,” O’Brien began. “Some people are upset about this. I don’t think it’s a big deal.” Moments later, Sterling K. Brown joined him for a hilarious skit featuring an updated take on 1942’s Casablanca.

Rather than relying on the scenery and storytelling like the original, O’Brien (as Rick Blaine) and Brown (as Sam) comically spelled out the plot through their dialogue. “Of all the gin joints, in all the towns, in all the world, she walks into mine,” the comedian said, before the “Paradise” star asked, “She being Ilsa, right?”

Image Image Credit PATRICK T. FALLON / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt US actor Sterling K. Brown (R) and US Comedian host Conan O'Brien perform onstage during the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

“Yeah, that’s her name,” O’Brien confirmed. Brown then followed up with, “Yeah, that’s gotta be tough because she ghosted you at that train station in Paris.” O’Brien responded, “It definitely contributed to my overall cynicism, but with this being World War II and all.” The American Fiction star then joked, “That’s the [Adolf] Hitler one, right?”

Shortly after, Brown reiterated that Rick was “still in love with Ilsa even though she’s married.” O’Brien added, “That’s right, Sam. I’m in the love triangle.” Just to make sure no modern viewers missed the context, the actor once again reminded everyone that the story takes place “during World War II.” Check out the skit below.

Where the idea that studios want filmmakers to repeat plot points came from

For a little added context, O’Brien’s bit about distracted moviegoers likely referenced the comments Matt Damon made during a January appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience.” While discussing The Rip, currently available on Netflix, the actor spoke about how streaming platforms often push filmmakers to grab audiences’ attention within “the first five minutes” and reinforce the plot throughout the movie.

"The standard way to make an action movie that we learned was that you usually have three set pieces. One in the first act, one in the second, one in the third," Damon explained while describing what used to be the traditional blueprint for many action films. "You spend most of your money on that one in the third act. That's your, kind of, finale."

"And now they're like, 'Can we get a big one in the first five minutes? We want people to stay tuned in,'" he went on to say. "And it wouldn't be terrible if you reiterated the plot three or four times in the dialogue because people are on their phones while they're watching."