From the visionary mind of "This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman comes “Paradise,” a gripping drama set in an exclusive community where wealth, influence and prestige reign supreme — until a shocking murder shatters the illusion of perfection. Starring Sterling K. Brown and James Marsden, the series unravels the twisted secrets of this seemingly idyllic world as a high-stakes investigation unfolds, exposing hidden motives and dangerous alliances. With a star-studded cast that includes Julianne Nicholson, Krys Marshall and Sarah Shahi, "Paradise” promises to be an electrifying exploration of power, privilege and the lengths people will go to protect their secrets.

Produced by Fogelman alongside Brown and an acclaimed team of creatives, the series combines taut storytelling with complex characters to deliver a compelling look at human nature under pressure. With its mix of intrigue, suspense and deeply personal drama, the show is poised to captivate audiences and spark conversations about the cost of ambition and the fragility of perfection.

Brown continues to redefine modern television with his remarkable talent and ability to breathe life into multifaceted characters. From his Emmy-winning performance in “This Is Us” to his impactful roles in “American Crime Story” and Waves, Brown has become a pillar of Hollywood storytelling, celebrated for choosing projects that challenge and inspire. His role in “Paradise” is no exception; he steps into a world of deception and danger, bringing his signature depth and intensity to a character grappling with life-altering stakes.

REVOLT caught up with Brown and Marsden to discuss their work on the project, diving into the show’s exploration of human flaws, moral dilemmas and the dark underbelly of perfection.

In the series, the idea of paradise is layered with moral ambiguity and tough choices. How do you think this mirrors the world we live in today, where paradise often feels tied to difficult sacrifices?

Brown: Moral ambiguity and difficult choices is [a part of] life. I feel like the older you get, the more gray it becomes. As a young person, you see things so black and white, and then you realize that life be life-ing. The judgment that you throw at people early on, after you live a little bit longer, you are like, “You know what? I probably shouldn't have been so hard on so and so.” I just think that that is the nature of life, and what we are trying to do is just capture and reflect the human experience in paradise.

Marsden: My mind went to what you think is paradise, you see some of the most miserable human beings or you think that in this paradise, you are exempt from conflict or heartbreak or grief or these things. We definitely explore a little bit of that in the show.

The show touches deeply on human vulnerabilities. Was there a moment during filming that forced you to confront or reevaluate a vulnerability of your own?

Brown: Without going too into it, there are a couple of moments where you as an actor have these come-to-Jesus moments [of] “I do not know if I want to do this or feel this right now.” That is how I felt in Episode 7. Sometimes you gotta feel it anyway because other people have gone through it. If they get a chance to see someone on screen going through it too, it means that they do not have to go through it by themselves.

The concept of paradise can differ wildly between individuals. What do you hope viewers ask themselves after watching this series?

Marsden: “ Who would I be in that situation?” “What would be my first instinct?” “How would I react?” — those are some of the questions I hope people ask themselves. I think when there are limited resources, the drive to compete or secure what is yours becomes much more heightened. “Can you find generosity in the midst of scarcity?” is a wonderful question to ask of yourself.

Paradise is often portrayed as a destination worth any cost. In the series and in your own lives, where do you think the line is drawn between achieving happiness and compromising too much to get there?

Brown: I think happiness — or maybe I am thinking of joy, I am not sure — is really more of a choice than it is a destination. I think that you can, regardless of your circumstances, choose how you wish to be in the midst of them. I think about stoicism a lot in terms of people who are prisoners of war for an extended period of time, or Nelson Mandela, how he was able to find a certain level of contentment in the midst of incarceration.

I think the thing that is bad is that you keep thinking that once this happens, I can be happy. Once I get here, once I achieve this place in my career, then I get to be happy; however, you are still carrying [yourself] wherever you go. The real change is internal. That is the only permanent happiness that we have access [to] and control over. That is the one that I spend most time trying to concentrate on.

Marsden: I think it is up for interpretation and definition, personally, what paradise even means. Often, like you said, we think of it as a place or an achievement or a bank account or a house. I always try to recalibrate that to it is peace within your life, wherever you are, whenever you are, with whoever you are, that that is what it is for me. So that it is not something that I feel like I am having to compromise too much for. I got that from Instagram reels (laughs).