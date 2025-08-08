Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cleotrapa attends Power Players Toast Presented By Okayplayer & OkayAfrica at Okayplayer on May 15, 2025 in Brooklyn, New York. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cleotrapa knows how to command a timeline. With nothing but a whiteboard, a marker, and a fed-up tone that cuts deep, she’s turned everyday situations into viral lessons you can’t ignore. No skits, no trends, no gimmicks — just her voice, her brain, and a room full of opinions that come with diagrams. The setup stays simple, but the message always lands. She breaks things down like a big cousin who’s tired of watching you get played, then circles back — literally — to make sure the point sticks.

Her early content gave chaos, comedy, and personality in full, but the growth shows. She’s bringing healing, accountability, and boundaries into the conversation without sounding like a stuffy therapist. It’s the kind of delivery that grabs attention but also forces you to check yourself. People laugh at her videos — but they also get quiet, share it with friends, and replay it like homework. That’s a rare lane, and she owns it.

The whiteboard became a staple because it mirrors her mind: structured, detailed, and impossible to dodge. She’s walking folks through situations step-by-step, calling out delusion, and giving the kind of clarity that group chats dance around. No over-explaining or overthinking. Just truth with edge and delivery.

She’s also been teasing new music, with R&B-inspired tracks that show range and depth. But her lessons still anchor everything. She’s not attempting to be trendy, instead she’s building a platform that speaks to real life. The kind of content that stays in your head and lingers longer than you’d admit. Cleotrapa might talk with Staten Island flair, but her relatability is universal. And the whiteboard? That’s just how she keeps score. Check out 10 of Cleotrapa’s best whiteboard moments.

1. No mugshots allowed

There are some men out there who have a special kind of audacity. But in this clip, Cleotrapa shuts it down. If your profile picture is your mugshot, go fix that, fix your mindset, then circle back. She’s not entertaining anything that starts off that unserious.

2. A message for hairstylists

The internet has made it clear how it feels about being required to show up to the salon fully prepped — hair washed, blow-dried, and detangled — or get hit with an extra fee. And the price? Still full. Cleotrapa makes it clear where she stands in the debate and argues why everyone should agree with her.

3. Summertime rules and regulations

If you want her outside for the vibes, watch this video and take notes. She’s laying down simple, practical rules for booking her during summertime. Follow these steps to avoid having your invite declined or lost in the shuffle. This is for every woman who knows how to set boundaries and expects respect.

4. Thank you, NEXT!

This lesson stands out in Cleo’s curriculum. Forgiving or overthinking your role in someone else’s behavior happens all the time — but at what cost? The real move is doing what you gotta do and moving on.

5. Not the pole... The POLLS!

This message was real — too many people skip the polls but still have the most to say about the state of politics. Cleotrapa’s had enough. In true fashion, the rapper pulled out the whiteboard and gave a voting lesson that the timeline didn’t know it needed.

6. You HATE TO LOVE me

You know those ghost followers who camp out on your page just to make themselves mad? Cleotrapa clocked it. This clip is for the ones watching from fake pages or burner accounts. Send it their way as a little thank-you for the views, the engagement, and the oft-denied love.

7. Whether vs. weather

We all get a little tripped up on the homophones, but our girl is fed up! She noticed that the whether and weather has been giving people a run for their money, so she brought out the whiteboard and gave a ghetto grammar lesson that everyone can understand.

8. Except vs. accept

Words can bring you down... unlike that Christina Aguilera song! This time, it’s accept vs. except on the whiteboard. The lesson came with real-life examples that actually stick, and once you hear it, you can’t help but double-check yourself the next time you type either one.

9. One way ticket out of DELULU LAND

Yes, the internet tells you to get a little delusional about your life — but some things you just can’t fake. Get real about the men you deal with, the friends you keep, and the accountability you owe yourself. You create your reality. Period.

10. In the thick of it

When Donald Trump won a second term, timelines were flooded with people saying we’re living in “crazy times.” But that moment called for perspective. The real chaos came long before us — slavery, racism, systemic oppression. The breakdown was sharp and necessary, a reminder that despite everything, we’re still standing in the dreams our ancestors fought and prayed for.