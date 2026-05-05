Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images, Leon Bennett / Stringer via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, and Steph Chambers / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Chris Brown performs onstage during the Chris Brown: Breezy Bowl XX show at Met Life Stadium on August 13, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Lucky Daye performs onstage during the EBONY Power 100 Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 04, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California, Rapper NBA Youngboy performs during NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia, and Rapper GloRilla performs during halftime of the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 19, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Chris Brown has shared the full features list for his upcoming album BROWN, which arrives on Friday (May 8).

The project includes Leon Thomas, Bryson Tiller, Tank, Vybz Kartel, NBA YoungBoy, GloRilla, Fridayy, Sexyy Red, and Lucky Daye.

The album’s release comes ahead of Brown’s co-headlining “The R&B Tour” with Usher, starting June 26 in Denver.

With Chris Brown’s BROWN just days away, fans finally know who’ll be joining him on his highly anticipated 12th studio album, slated to be released on Friday (May 8).

In a black-and-white teaser shared on Tuesday (May 5), the R&B singer revealed the star-studded list of artists featured on the project. “Tonight, at the House of Brown, we proudly present ‘A Night of Soul: R&B and Timeless Classics,’ starring Chris Brown,” a narrator opened before revealing the names.

Among the more obvious guests were Leon Thomas, who appeared on last Friday’s (May 1) “Fallin’,” as well as Bryson Tiller, who’s featured on the TikTok-viral “It Depends.” The lineup also includes Tank (though it’s unclear whether his contributions are only on “Fallin’” or extended elsewhere on the LP), Vybz Kartel, NBA YoungBoy, GloRilla, Fridayy, Sexyy Red, and Lucky Daye.

“So, sit back, relax, and enjoy the show,” the narrator continued. In the caption, Brown wrote, “THE LINEUP.” Take a look at the teaser below.

What fans are saying about Chris Brown’s ‘BROWN’ lineup

“I know that LUCKY DAYE FEATURE FINNA BE [fire],” one fan excitedly commented. “The one with NBA YoungBoy is gonna be so good,” another person chimed in. Someone else added, “Omg! I gotta hear Lucky and Fridayy tracks. I know they [are] fye.” Of course, many also took the chance to wish the legendary singer a happy birthday.

A handful of comments also called out who they felt were missing from the lineup, like Justin Bieber, who covered Brown’s “With You” at Coachella last month. Kehlani and Bruno Mars were a few of the other names thrown in the hat. “We need a song with the Biebs,” one reply with over 2,700 likes read. Hopefully, the “No Guidance” singer can make room for them on the next album or BROWN’s deluxe, if we happen to get one.

Chris Brown’s ‘BROWN’ arrives just in time for his “The R&B Tour” with Usher

Once BROWN arrives, Breezy has a little less than two months before hitting the road with Usher for their eagerly awaited “The R&B Tour.” Starting at Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High on June 26, the “New Flame” collaborators will sweep through major cities like Detroit, Chicago, Charlotte, and Atlanta. See the full flyer below.