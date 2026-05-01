Image Image Credit Marc Piasecki / Contributor via Getty Images and Araya Doheny / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Chris Brown attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2026 in Paris, France and Leon Thomas III attends the Gift Lounge during the 68th GRAMMY Awards on January 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Chris Brown released “Fallin’” featuring Leon Thomas, their first collaboration since “MUTT (CB REMIX).”

Fans on X are comparing the track’s blues-inspired sound to Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, with mostly positive reactions.

Thomas continues a strong run of features and collaborations, with listeners praising his recent streak across multiple projects.

No matter how many times people try to count Chris Brown out, he just keeps churning out one hit record after another. On Friday (May 1), the R&B singer recruited Leon Thomas for “Fallin’,” which also features background vocals from Tank.

“Can’t believe how I’m fallin’ / Somehow, girl, you wake me up / Baby, we ain’t been makin’ love / I just need a taste of your love,” Breezy sang on the chorus. Thomas, meanwhile, came in for the second verse with lines like, “Fell in love when you land here / Didn’t even know you had wings / Fixed the damage that the past did / F**ked it up, I never had s**t.”

“Fallin’” joins several other singles from the “No Guidance” singer’s upcoming album, BROWN, which is slated to arrive on May 8. Among them are the massively successful “It Depends” featuring Bryson Tiller, “Obvious,” and “Holy Blindfold.” The LP will span 27 tracks, giving fans plenty to enjoy ahead of Brown and Usher’s highly anticipated “The R&B Tour” in June.

In the meantime, listen to “Fallin’” below. After that, keep scrolling for some of our favorite reactions to the single so far, including listeners comparing its sound to Ryan Coogler’s Sinners and praising Thomas’ current feature run.

Fans think Chris Brown and Leon Thomas’ “Fallin’” sounds straight out of ‘Sinners’

Over on X, one fan said, “Chris Brown and Leon Thomas did they thang on ‘Fallin’.’ Sounds like it’s straight out of the movie Sinners.” Another user went as far as to suggest Breezy “needs to be” in the Oscar-winning film's sequel, assuming Coogler gives us a follow-up somewhere down the line.

“I don’t dislike the Chris Brown and Leon Thomas record. It just sounds like it was supposed to be on the Sinners soundtrack,” another listener posted on the social media platform. While some people clearly weren’t too keen on the blues-inspired direction, plenty of fans seemed quite happy with how it turned out. One other person reiterated that the “MUTT (CB REMIX)” collaborators’ latest offering sounds “like a track that would be played in the next Sinners movie.”

Social media believes Leon Thomas is having one of R&B’s hottest feature runs right now

Of course, it wouldn’t be right if fans didn’t mention the incredible feature run Thomas has been on lately. Just last week, he lent his vocals to “Sweet Nuthins” from Kehlani’s self-titled fifth studio album and produced Jai’Len Josey’s “Out Of My Body” from her debut LP. Prior to that, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter joined forces with 50 Cent on “No One Told Us,” after already working with Ty Dolla $ign on “miss u 2” and Baby Rose on “Friends Again” in February.

“Leon Thomas [is] the R&B parsley rn,” one X user wrote, joking that artists are “putting him on everything.” Another listener added, “Leon Thomas could’ve easily [taken] over that Chris Brown song,” while someone else said, “Nobody’s touching Leon Thomas right now, man. What a run he’s having.” Continue scrolling for more reactions.