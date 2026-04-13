Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chris Brown attends Doo-Wop All R&B Soul Music Presents Breezy Bowl XX Official Tour Afterparty Hosted by Chris Brown at The Dome Atlanta on October 3, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Chris Brown’s remix catalog spans decades, showing his evolution and staying power in R&B.

His features often introduce new audiences to emerging artists and deepen the impact of established ones.

These tracks reveal how Brown blends seamlessly into different sounds while leaving a distinct mark.

You have to give it to Chris Brown. He keeps a hit or two tucked away at all times and has an extensive track record of elevating other artists’ songs. While we can’t say that about every R&B singer, the “Under the Influence” has shown again and again that he can traverse across genres, hit records, and sleeper cuts with absolutely no problem.

Throughout the 2010s, he popped up on some of the decade’s most talked-about R&B remixes, including August Alsina’s “I Luv This S**t,” Sevyn Streeter’s “It Won’t Stop,” and DaniLeigh’s “Easy.” Heading into the 2020s, Brown showed that momentum hadn’t slowed by joining Leon Thomas on “MUTT” and Gunna on “wgft,” among other records.

At the end of the day, the Breezy stimulus package did wonders for both established artists and newer faces at the time. Below are 11 songs where the “Sensational” singer proved himself to be the go-to R&B feature for remixes.

1. Gunna’s “wgft (Remix)”

Some people may love or hate that he replaced Burna Boy on the remix of the seductive “wgft,” but it’s hard to deny the chemistry between him and Gunna. “Two hands on it, baby, you can tell what I like / You know you a freak, girl, I can tell in your eyes,” he croons. The Last Wun cut is already pretty explicit, so there isn’t much more explaining needed when it comes to what the two tapped into on the record.

2. Leon Thomas’ “MUTT (CB REMIX)”

What Brown is able to do to a song, both melodically and on the charts, is serious business. Leon Thomas bringing him onto the remix of “MUTT,” the title track of his sophomore album, helped vault the record to No. 40 on the Hot 100 before it eventually became the singer-songwriter’s first Top 10. It also didn’t hurt that CB brought his more seductive side to the guest verse.

3. DJ Drama’s “Wishing (Remix)”

Technically, the Virginia native appears on the original “Wishing” as well, and while we got much more of him there, the way he’s deployed on the remix is still worth noting. DJ Drama assembled the “R&B Avengers” — Jhené Aiko, Trey Songz, and Tory Lanez — then added Fabolous for a record that completely outdoes its predecessor in every way, at least in our opinion.

4. August Alsina’s “I Luv This S**t (Remix)”

When it comes to the 2010s era of R&B heartthrobs, August Alsina, Trey Songz, and Breezy are nearly impossible to leave out of the conversation. The Testimony singer seemed at least somewhat aware of the effect they had on the remix of “I Luv This S**t,” in which he sang, “Soon as we step in / We got your chick and yo' chick and yo' chick and I know you hate it.” The X artist, for his part, closed the track out with a show-stopping verse centered on making love and the way his love interest's hips were "speakin' another language."

5. Sevyn Streeter’s “It Won’t Stop (Remix)”

Brown and Sevyn Streeter’s chemistry on “It Won’t Stop (Remix)” is so undeniable that we often forget there’s a solo version featuring just her. They trade verses for much of the song before coming together on the addictive chorus. In less capable hands, “It Won’t Stop” might’ve stayed one of R&B’s best-kept secrets, but Streeter proved herself every bit the singer-songwriter she’s always claimed to be on the 2013 gem.

6. DaniLeigh’s “Easy (Remix)”

DaniLeigh and Brown split singing duties on the remix of her “Easy.” There’s something so gratifying about an artist doing their homework, and Breezy circling back to her “Whippin' through the 305 highway / Love it how you ride in the fast lane” lyrics with “Speedin' down that 101 highway / Movin' too fast, couldn't see the plates” was a nice tie-in. The way he duets with women across R&B is second to none.

7. Capella Grey’s “Gyalis (Remix)”

In many ways, “Gyalis” was Capella Grey’s spiritual successor to Juvenile’s “Back That Azz Up,” sprinkled in with a bit of Jamaican patois. On the remix, he brought in Popcaan and CB, both of whom seemed happy to join the fun. Alongside his guest verse, the Indigo singer also took a swing at Grey’s original chorus.

8. Miguel’s “Simple Things (Remix)”

This remix of a choice cut from Miguel’s Wildheart album is about appreciating the little things we do for one another, just as its title suggests. On the updated rendition, the R&B singer brought in Future and the "Kiss Kiss” singer, with the latter floating ad-libs on the chorus and sliding in a short but sweet second verse. It’s one of those moments where we wouldn’t have minded a bit more from the Grammy-winning artist, even if the song doesn’t ask for much beyond what’s already there.

9. Tank’s “Dirty (Remix)”

To probably no one’s surprise, an R&B track named “Dirty” is some of Tank’s raunchiest, most explicit work. While the remix dialed some of that back, it still gave us a brand-new opening verse from him, with Brown stepping in to help finish a few lines vocally, along with a verse from the “No Guidance” hitmaker. They also threw Rahky a nice alley-oop by letting her lay down background vocals.

10. Mooski’s “Track Star (Remix 2.0)”

While we’re by no means writing Mooski off as a one-hit wonder, what “Track Star” managed to pull off — during the Covid-19 pandemic, no less — towers over much of what came after. Adding to the canon of ex-lovers who “run away when it gets hard,” Breezy opened his verse with, “She's a liar, she a capper / She do anything for the Black Card / She can't feel your pain with her black heart.” The decision to add A Boogie Wit da Hoodie and Yung Bleu on the remix only helped its staying power.

11. Blac Youngsta’s “Booty (Remix)”

Perhaps what makes CB such a sought-after feature is the fact that he can really do it all, rap included. On paper, he might read like an odd addition to Blac Youngsta’s “Booty (Remix),” but the bars — and wordplay — he delivers on the Memphis rapper’s breakout single are genuinely impressive. The Grammy Award winner manages to reference Batman and Catwoman, Lucious Lyon from “Empire,” and Crash Bandicoot, all on a song that’s very much about booty.