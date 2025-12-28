Image Image Credit Kevin Kane / Contributor via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, and Steve Jennings / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Leon Thomas III performs onstage during the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Kehlani performs onstage during ONE Musicfest 2025 at Piedmont Park on October 25, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Singer Chris Brown performs During Chris Brown: Breezy Bowl XX Tour at Truist Park on August 30, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Doechii performs on Day 1 of Outside Lands Festival at Golden Gate Park on August 08, 2025 in San Francisco, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The year 2025’s standout tracks reflected shifts in sound, storytelling, and digital influence.

Kehlani, Clipse, and Doechii each brought unique perspectives that resonated across platforms.

These songs sparked conversations, inspired trends, and captured the spirit of the year.

Music has always been one of the best ways to capture a moment in time. Through sound and visuals, it can often reflect the era we’re living in. Like, T-Pain singing, “Snap ya fingers, do ya step, you can do it all by yo self” instantly taking us back to a different era … or knowing exactly where we were the first time we heard 50 Cent rap, “Go shawty, it’s ya birthday, we gon’ party like it’s ya birthday!” There’s a meaningfulness and cultural value that inevitably forms around the songs we love, and they end up transferring us to a nostalgic time and place in life every time we hear them.

Will fan-favorite musical moments like “It Depends” and its viral TikTok routine or “Nokia” have the same lasting effect, helping us remember the year 2025 and where we were in our lives? Only time will tell. In celebration of a year of incredible music, let’s look back at some of the standout tracks and artists that defined 2025 — in no particular order.

1. “MUTT (CB Remix)” by Leon Thomas featuring Chris Brown

Singer-songwriter Leon Thomas' title track off the album MUTT was an undeniable hit. With a catchy hook explaining his doglike ways, Thomas had everyone singing along. Already having writing credits for artists like SZA, Ariana Grande, and Post Malone, the Grammy-nominated Thomas had a breakout year, proving he could not only write hits but sing/perform them as well. “MUTT,” the single, was so big in 2024 that it garnered a massive 2025 with Chris Brown, who we know always kills it as a feature, and he once again delivered. The remix’s co-sign from one of the greatest stars of the era stamped the song’s place in the culture’s history for good.

2. “It Depends (The Remix)” by Chris Brown featuring Bryson Tiller and Usher

Chris Brown is no stranger to making chart-topping music. While on his “Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour,” CB decided to drop a song with his tourmate Bryson Tiller. Coupled with a viral TikTok dance routine, the song took off, easily making it one of the biggest records of the year. “It Depends’’ samples Usher’s “Nice and Slow,” which gives it a somewhat nostalgic feel. Usher made a guest appearance on the Atlanta tour stop date and then also hopped on the remix, giving us the collab we always wanted.

3. “DtMF” by Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny just might be one of the biggest artists in the world at the moment after being crowned Spotify’s top artist globally for the fourth time in 2025. The Latin superstar had a year to remember, from being named the halftime show performer for Superbowl LX to hosting a record-breaking residency in his hometown of Puerto Rico, which added nearly $200 million to the island’s economy. The single “DtMF” is an acronym for the title of his album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, which translates to "I should have taken more photos.”

4. “Nokia” by Drake

Drake knows how to make music we love, especially when it comes to dropping an undeniable song we can sing and dance to. Many of us found ourselves randomly shouting, “Baby guuuuuurllllllllll,” in private and in public. Drake saying the catchy phrase over the uptempo beat always gets the party moving. Party time Drizzy is undoubtedly one of our favorites. Coming from Drake’s collab album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, $ome Sexy $ongs 4 U, this track brought us back to the dance floor. “Nokia” also reportedly reached 500 million streams on Spotify, solidifying its candidacy for Song of the Year.

5. “Yukon” by Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber returned to music with his first album in a few years, SWAG. “Yukon,” with its rhythmic sound, put Bieber right back on top with the song shooting to No. 1 on the Billboard Rhythmic Airplay chart. With such a long break from music, the culture was excited to hear from Lil Bieber and see if his swag was still on point. With this album hosted by funny man himself Druski and featuring artists like Gunna and Sexyy Red, he did not disappoint.

6. “Whim Whamiee” by PLUTO featuring YK Niece

New to the scene at the time, PLUTO, the hair stylist-turned-rapper, dropped what might be 2025’s song of the summer. “Whim Whamiee” grew so popular that it was remixed several times by artists like Lizzo, Latto, and Sexyy Red. PLUTO also received major love from fellow Atlanta rapper Lil Baby, as she opened for him on his “WHAM World Tour.”

7. “Folded” by Kehlani

With “Folded,” Kehlani perfectly captures the breakup-to-makeup part of a relationship, making it such a relatable hit. “To me, this feels like an explanation of, like, where I’m at in my musical journey at the moment,” they explained in a conversation on Big Boy TV. The song also spurred so many remixes by fans online and fellow hitmakers that Kehlani dropped the Folded Homage Pack, featuring iconic singers like Brandy, Tank, Toni Braxton, and more.

8. “tv off” by Kendrick Lamar

At one point, we all were screaming, “Mustardddddddd!!!!” weren’t we? While the song technically dropped in late 2024 and quickly climbed to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, the impact it had on 2025 was undeniable. Apart from becoming a viral meme, it had a major moment at Kendrick Lamar’s 2025 Super Bowl performance, was featured in Major League Baseball’s opening day commercial, and even Heinz got in on the action by using it for a commercial as well.

9. “Chains & Whips” by Clipse featuring Kendrick Lamar

Clipse’s return to music in 2025 was a big moment for Hip Hop. Malice once again graced the mic after a hiatus that found him becoming more in touch with God. Bringing that gritty feel back to Hip Hop, “Chains and Whips,” which is produced by Pharrell Williams, captures the classic Clipse rhymes they have always been known for. Clever wordplay, drug-infused bars and the occasional jab at other rappers … all the things we love to hear coming from the Virginia duo. Kendrick Lamar also gave us a verse we won't forget.

10. “WTHELLY” by Rob49

New Orleans-based rapper Rob49’s song turned a simple phrase into a viral moment in music. Rob49 said to TMZ of the phrase, “It’s something that my patnas came up with in New Orleans… We just be saying that, so I put it in a song.” The success of “WTHELLY” was clear, landing on the Billboard Top 100 at No. 16, giving Rob49 one of his biggest hits.

11. “Anxiety” by Doechii

“Anxiety” by Doechii caught fire on TikTok with a viral dance done by the likes of Will Smith and Demi Lovato. The song's popularity grew instantly, becoming one of the biggest songs of the year, so much so that it was nominated for Song of the Year at the 2026 Grammys. She already won Best Rap Album at the 2025 Grammy Awards, in turn, consistently proving her 2024 run was not a fluke.

12. “Outside” by Cardi B

Fresh off a breakup, Cardi B let us know she was back “Outside,” literally. After her seven-year absence from albums, “Outside” served as the first single off her sophomore effort, AM I THE DRAMA? “My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons. My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy, but it’s been so worth it!” she said in an Instagram post. It definitely marked the start of a brand new Bardi.

13. “wgft” by Gunna featuring Burna Boy

With back-to-back albums across two years, Gunna showed how much he missed creating music in 2025. This smooth track off The Last Wun landed high on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, giving Burna Boy his first Top 10 song. Plus, the visual is definitely worth a watch.

14. “worst behaviour” by KWN featuring Kehlani

When this track first dropped in 2024, KWN was relatively new to the game. The 2025 version that featured Kehlani made it clear she was no amateur. “worst behaviour” was already rising in popularity, but turning it into a duet with an equally steamy video made it go viral and introduced KWN to more fans in the U.S.