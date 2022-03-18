Image Image Credit Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Leon Thomas performs at the 2025 BET Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Long before Leon Thomas went viral for “MUTT,” he was already everywhere. As a child actor, he lit up Broadway in “The Lion King” and “Caroline, or Change.” On Nickelodeon, he stole scenes as Andre Harris on “Victorious,” a role that quietly set the stage for one of music’s most underappreciated glow-ups. Behind the boards, he’s written and produced for Ariana Grande, SZA, Drake, Babyface, Post Malone, and Toni Braxton, collecting both Grammy wins and ghost-genius status along the way.

But “MUTT” changed everything. In addition, the 2024 project of the same name, his second studio album and first to chart on the Billboard 200, gave us a front-row seat to the artist he’s been becoming for over a decade. A blend of soul, funk, and Hip Hop, MUTT was a flex in range and vulnerability, and its lead single marked his first solo Hot 100 entry.

Still, this is just one chapter. If you’ve only caught wind of Leon recently, there’s a deep catalog of essential tracks that showcase the full scope of his artistry, from boundary-pushing solo cuts to striking collaborations with the likes of Ty Dolla Sign, Victoria Monét, and Benny the Butcher. These are the records that seasoned Leon fans already know — and the ones new listeners need to catch up on now.

1. Rather Be Alone (feat. Halle Bailey)

Released as part of MUTT Deluxe: HEEL, “Rather Be Alone” paired Leon Thomas with Halle for a guitar-driven, genre-bending duet about choosing solitude over toxicity. “I’d rather be alone than in a broken home,” they echoed, setting the tone for a record rooted in self-preservation. Leon brought sharp detail to the verses, while Halle’s voice added vulnerability and ache. Produced by Leon alongside D. Phelps, Freaky Rob, and FaxOnly, the track fused moody rock textures with classic R&B. It’s a striking example of Leon’s ability to balance storytelling, vocal chemistry, and sonic experimentation with grace.

2. X-Rated (feat. Benny the Butcher)

A standout from Electric Dusk, “X-Rated” is Leon Thomas’ smoothest boom bap detour — a smoky blend of neo-soul, hard-hitting raps, and grown-man perspective. Leon floated over jazzy keys with sharp storytelling, calling out situationships and emotional games with a singer’s touch. Then Benny The Butcher stepped in with a gritty verse that flipped the script, lacing the track with raw honesty and veteran poise. Produced by Leon, tizhimself, Ali P, and Axl Folie, it was one of the first tracks that showed Leon could move in Hip Hop circles just as effortlessly as he does in R&B.

3. Hello How Are You (feat. Wiz Khalifa)

One of Leon Thomas’ earliest solo singles, “Hello How Are You” set the tone for his blend of buttery R&B and breezy pop rap. Produced by The Rascals, his Grammy-winning production duo with Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, the track paired Leon’s soulful vocals with a nostalgic story of texting an ex after a year apart. Wiz Khalifa slid in with a stoner-romantic verse that brought levity to the late-night longing. Released in 2013, this was Leon’s post-Victorious declaration of independence and a sign that he could pen, produce, and perform music with radio-ready polish and genuine emotion.

4. Breaking Point (and Remix feat. Victoria Monét)

“Breaking Point” was one of Leon Thomas’ most emotionally raw releases — a cinematic slow burn about the unraveling of love. Built around gentle keys and aching vocals, the original version found Leon wrestling with distance, denial, and disappointment. As amazing as that was, the remix elevated the song to something bigger. Enter Victoria Monét, who added a stunning counterbalance with her own verse and harmonies, turning the track into a proper duet. Co-produced by Leon, Don Mills, and Coleman, both versions showcased Leon’s R&B instincts and his ability to craft soul-stirring tension through melody, lyricism, and layered arrangement.

5. Dangerous Game (with ESTA.)

On “Dangerous Game,” Leon Thomas partnered with Soulection producer ESTA. for a slow-building meditation on the toxicity love can bring. The production is minimal but immersive — an R&B soundscape that leaned into live instrumentation, including a guitar solo from Leon himself. His vocals floated over the melody with vulnerability and bite as he sang, “Love is a dangerous game, filled with veins of hate.” Released on ESTA.’s FRANCIS project, the track stood out as one of Leon’s most stripped-down performances, highlighting his ability to deliver pain and precision with seemingly little effort.

6. NOT FAIR

Playful, toxic, and dangerously smooth, “NOT FAIR” captured Leon Thomas in peak conversational form. Over plush production from James Fauntleroy, Freaky Rob, D. Phelps, and FaxOnly, Leon vented about a lover who knows exactly how to bend hearts and boundaries: “How you gon’ put a spell on me just to front?” he crooned. The song’s blend of humor and heartbreak made it an instant standout on MUTT Deluxe: HEEL. Leon’s rousing live performance for BBC 1Xtra’s Live Lounge turned even more heads, showcasing his vocal dexterity and charisma with a live band that breathed new life into the track.

7. Catching Feelings (with Annie Tracy)

A hazy, mostly slow jam rooted in impulsive romance, “Catching Feelings” paired Annie Tracy and Leon Thomas for a cinematic ride through lust, doubt, and emotional clarity. Over breezy production from Tricky Stewart and Ph. D-Lovely, the duo traded verses like confessions from opposite ends of the same situationship. Leon’s verse was especially vivid, with lines like “Temptation blowin’ up my line like a debt collector” cutting through the smoke. Released on Tracy’s Scared of Heights album, this track further proved Leon’s gift for collaboration by offering just enough soul and vulnerability to turn a fleeting moment into a lasting memory.

8. Love Jones (feat. Ty Dolla Sign)

On “Love Jones,” Leon Thomas and Ty Dolla Sign channelled the mood of late-night drives through L.A. — all smooth flexes and blurred intentions. With a title nodding to the 1997 cult romance film, the track dripped West Coast soul as Leon crooned about a situationship steeped in status and seduction. Ty glided in with his signature melodic swagger, making the duo’s chemistry feel effortless. Released on Electric Dusk, the song marked the start of their collaborative streak, which continued with the rawer, more confessional MUTT standout “Far Fetched.” Together, they’ve become a quietly potent R&B pairing.

9. Crash & Burn

Wavy and emotionally reckless, “Crash & Burn” was Leon Thomas at his most introspective. Over a moody, minimalist (and, dare we say, old school gospel-inspired) backdrop by BNYX and FaxOnly, Leon detailed the spiral of self-destruction with brutal clarity, from heartbreak to highway escapism: “I might get high off the 405, crash and burn just to feel somethin’.” His wit cut through the haze (“Ironic how you the bad vibes and you sage, huh?”), giving the track a razor-sharp edge. Tucked into Electric Dusk, this song lingered like cigarette smoke.

10. Dirt On My Shoes (feat. Kehlani)

On “DIRT ON MY SHOES,” Leon Thomas and Kehlani traded verses like emotional confessionals, unpacking the baggage they’ve brought into a new relationship and the mess it’s left behind. The writing was intimate and specific, from post-therapy realizations to literal dirt tracked across the metaphorical house. Kehlani’s smoky melodies played perfectly against Leon’s soulful approach, creating one of MUTT Deluxe: HEEL’s most powerful duets. Co-produced by both artists alongside a deep bench of collaborators, it was a standout that explored vulnerability without losing edge. It felt like both an apology and a plea to stay.

11. Favorite (feat. Buddy)

Opening Leon Thomas’ Genesis EP, “Favorite” was a sun-drenched ode to infatuation with the kind of bounce that nodded to early-2000s West Coast R&B. Produced by Roofeeo and Wes Gradovsky, the track leaned into romantic highs with lines like, “You’re my favorite place to be, I’m for you, you’re just for me.” Leon’s vocals were playful yet focused, while Buddy jumped in with a laid-back verse full of charm and double-taps. It’s one of the earliest examples of Leon shaping his solo identity: Flirty, smooth, and never afraid to let the groove lead the emotion.

12. Sunken Place

One of the most emotionally raw cuts on Genesis, “Sunken Place” showcased Leon Thomas at his most experimental — blurring the line between singing and rapping over a warm, bass-heavy beat. Self-produced, the track was filled with sharply written moments of vulnerability, anger, and longing, as Leon addressed a spiraling situationship with lines like “It was all good just a year ago” and “I always think about you when I’m coming down.” He warped his voice throughout using layered vocal effects and pitch-shifting, adding to the sense of disorientation. It’s a genre-bending standout that hit deep.

13. Until The End of Time (with Coco Jones)

Leon Thomas and Coco Jones breathed new life into Justin Timberlake and Beyoncé’s duet with this lush reinterpretation, which was fittingly released on Valentine’s Day. Their chemistry was undeniable, trading warm, heartfelt vocals over a dreamy backdrop produced by Leon, Freaky Rob, and D. Phelps. While staying faithful to the original’s sentiment, Leon and Coco brought a gospel-tinged richness that made the track feel newly urgent. Instruments swelled, refrains soared, and the emotion was front and center — not just a cover, but a reaffirmation of timeless love from two of R&B’s most gifted voices.