Wiz Khalifa’s catalog is a labyrinth of laid-back anthems, cross-genre experiments, and personal gems that often fly under the radar or are forgotten due to his high output of releases. While casual listeners may only associate him with massive singles and stoner slogans, longtime fans know there’s another side to Wiz — one marked by subtle flexes, creative risks, and collaborations that expanded his musical reach. His mixtape dominance laid the blueprint, but even deep into his mainstream era, Wiz continued to drop joints that resonated with day-ones and new ears alike.

Part 2 of this deep cuts series digs further into the discography, spotlighting tracks that didn’t always get radio play but left an imprint on the culture. From early Pittsburgh classics and SoundCloud loosies to experimental collaborations with genre-bending artists, these songs reveal the full scope of Wiz’s influence. He’s still that guy rolling up in the backseat, but the flows have sharpened, the guest lists have grown, and the range is undeniable. If you thought the first batch was impressive, this next round proves Wiz Khalifa’s legacy runs even deeper than expected.

1. Hot Now

The opening track of Rolling Papers 2, “Hot Now” reintroduced Wiz Khalifa as a seasoned boss reflecting on his journey from underdog to jet-setting mogul. Produced by Bobby Raps and TM88, the beat blended icy synths with thumping bass, matching Wiz’s flex-heavy verses. “I ain’t used to get it, but I got it now,” he declared on the hook — a statement of triumph that celebrated elevation without forgetting the grind it took to rise.

2. iSay feat. Juicy J

On “iSay,” Wiz Khalifa reflected on his evolution with calm bravado, declaring his OG status while staying true to his Taylor Gang ethos. Over a laid-back beat by Yury and ID Labs, he glided through verses about wealth, loyalty, and industry lessons — even name-dropping Snoop Dogg as a mentor. Juicy J anchored the third verse with street-earned wisdom and wit, rapping, “My money so old, I got mold on that bread.” It’s grown-man game, smoked slow.

3. Drink Dat with Thundercat

Wiz Khalifa linked with Thundercat on “Drink Dat,” a jazzy, psychedelic ode to hedonism from the Drunk album. Over elastic basslines and celestial keys, Wiz floated through two slick verses about private parties, gin-fueled nights, and the highs of Black Hollywood. Their chemistry worked because of contrast — the smoker met the drinker, and the result is cosmic. “Live for the moment, ain’t worried what it end like,” Wiz rapped, fitting perfectly into Thundercat’s woozy, star-lit world.

4. The Grinder

A standout from Taylor Allderdice, “The Grinder” was Wiz Khalifa at his most unapologetically self-assured. Over a soulful beat by Jake One, he moved through double-time flexes about luxury, weed, and long-earned independence. “Owner of the team, I ain’t even a player,” he declared, signaling his entrepreneurial mindset. It’s a victory lap wrapped in smoke — reflective, bossed-up, and laser-focused on success. Even with paparazzi snapping shots, Wiz made it clear: The grind doesn’t stop.

5. No Social Media feat. Snoop Dogg

On “No Social Media,” Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg tapped into vintage player energy, ditching the digital era for something more analog and intimate. Over a bouncy beat from Po Shod and ID Labs, Wiz set the tone with lines like, “F**k a selfie stick, suck a healthy d**k,” making his stance clear. Snoop slid in with a classic G-funk flair, reinforcing the message: Leave the phones at the door. Real vibes don’t need a filter.

6. Captain (Remix) feat. Smokepurpp

The original “Captain” was a sleek, solo flex from Wiz Khalifa that paired a hypnotic E. Dan beat with jetsetter bars and a commanding hook: “Everywhere I go, I’m the captain.” A month later, the remix dropped with Smokepurpp, adding chaotic energy and turning the slow-burn anthem into a full-blown trap banger. Where Wiz delivered boss talk with calm confidence, Smokepurpp’s wild punchlines and double-time flows pushed it into rowdy new territory — same pilot, different turbulence.

7. Youngin On His Grind

Before the major label deals and Taylor Gang empire, Wiz Khalifa was a hungry teen with bars sharper than his age suggested. “Youngin on His Grind,” produced by E. Dan and Johnny Juliano, was one of his earliest anthems — a declaration of purpose delivered with raw talent and full confidence. “You want that real s**t? Then f**k with Wiz, n**ga!” he stated. It’s a gritty, Pittsburgh-rooted origin story, setting the foundation for the mogul he’d soon become.

8. Burn Slow feat. Rae Sremmurd

Wiz Khalifa’s collab with Swae Lee, produced by Mike WiLL Made-It, was a hazy celebration of slow-living and high times. “Two threes in and another bong cone,” Swae hummed, setting a hypnotic tone for Wiz’s luxury-laced verses. Notably, Wiz previously assisted on another “Burn Slow” alongside King Los and Mickey Shiloh — a deeper, more reflective joint. Both versions showed Wiz’s range, balancing stoner opulence with the grind that got him there.

9. Pull Up feat. Lil Uzi Vert

Wiz Khalifa teamed up with Lil Uzi Vert on “Pull Up,” a slick, high-energy loosie produced by TM88 and Ricky P. Uzi handled the hook with his trademark melodic approach — “Money in the way, I can’t see my floor” — while Wiz dropped polished verses about cross-country moves, high-grade gas, and Taylor Gang dominance. Though not a chart smash, it became a fan-favorite flex anthem that captured both artists mid-glow-up and trading bars like seasoned trap vets.

10. Star Of The Show feat. Chevy Woods

Tucked away on Rolling Papers, “Star of the Show” was a reflective, melodic standout featuring Chevy Woods. Over a lush E. Dan beat, Wiz rapped about fake friends, come-ups, and navigating fame with clarity and cool. “Ain’t no love lost, but wasn’t no love shown,” he admitted, capturing the emotional weight of success. Chevy anchored the final verse with grown-man energy, rounding out one of Wiz’s most thoughtful deep cuts.

11. Raw

A highlight from Blacc Hollywood, “Raw” was a thumping tribute to unfiltered living, filled with slick references to Wiz Khalifa’s partnership with RAW® rolling papers. Produced by Sledgren and RMB Justize, the track played like a branding anthem wrapped in hard-hitting bars. Wiz flexed over booming drums and smoked-out synths with lines like “Take that OG Kush, put it in a RAW,” turning the paper brand into a lifestyle statement — raw beats, raw weed, raw energy.

12. Blindfolds feat. Juicy J

On “Blindfolds” from Taylor Allderdice, Wiz Khalifa linked with Juicy J for a stoned-out celebration of wealth, loud packs, and tinted-window paranoia. Over a woozy Harry Fraud beat, Wiz rapped about luxury and fake friends, while Juicy flexed Louis XIII and strip club splurges. Sometime later, Wiz somewhat revived the theme with “Blindfold” featuring Luh Tyler — a modern trap anthem produced by Sledgren, where both artists counted racks “with a blindfold” on. Different eras, same flex.

13. Old Chanel feat. Smoke DZA

“Old Chanel” was a smoked-out fashion flex from Wiz Khalifa and Smoke DZA that was produced by The BMMB. Over grunge rock-esque production, Wiz rapped about mink coats, Cuban links, and vintage Chanel frames, turning high fashion into everyday stoner wear. Smoke DZA matched the vibe with Ralph Lauren references and timeless Lo-Life bars. It’s a vibe for those who don’t chase trends — they just elevate them with kush and cool.

14. Y U Mad feat. Megan Thee Stallion, Ty Dolla Sign, and Mustard

“Y U Mad” was a glossy, radio-ready flex track from The Saga of Wiz Khalifa that teamed Wiz with Ty Dolla Sign, Megan Thee Stallion, and producer Mustard. Ty floated on the chorus while Wiz dropped playful jabs at haters and broke boys: “You be posted up on IG sad.” Megan stole the show with a sharp, confident verse that reminded everyone who the real problem was. Rich, loud, and unbothered.

15. When You Find

One of the most emotionally raw tracks from Burn After Rolling, “When U Find” found Wiz Khalifa grappling with heartbreak and regret over a haunting soul sample from Johnson, Hawkins, Tatum & Durr. With lines like, “Me without you, like Kathy, no Regis,” Wiz delivered vulnerable, confessional verses that contrasted sharply with his usual laid-back swagger. It was an early glimpse at his storytelling depth.

16. Good For Us

Released as a loosie for fans, “Good For Us” paired Wiz Khalifa’s signature hazy flows with a sultry flip of Marvin Gaye’s “Sexual Healing.” Produced by Ricky P, the track found Wiz musing on fame, loyalty, and intimacy with lines like “Stop f**kin’ with the n***a that you with, it’s Taylor Gang life.” The vintage sample lent a laid-back sensuality to his weed-and-women lifestyle, making this one of his most quietly seductive deep cuts.

17. Put You On with Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA, and Girl Talk

The standout single from the Full Court Press collaborative project, “Put You On” linked Wiz Khalifa with Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA, and producer Girl Talk for a triumphant celebration of legacy and leadership. Over a soulful sample of The Smith Connection’s “Under My Wings,” each artist flexed their role as a tastemaker — with Wiz rapping, “Ain’t no other n**ga you could name that put you on like this.” It’s a victory lap for veterans who helped shape the next wave.