Many Hip Hop artists have embraced cannabis culture, but few more masterfully than Wiz Khalifa, the man known for his Kush & Orange Juice and Kush + Orange Juice 2 hits. Wiz is a star in a world where the smell of marijuana melds perfectly with the beat of his rhymes. Not content with merely serenading the world with his music, the emcee has become a prominent entrepreneur in the cannabis industry, carving out a niche for himself in the green frontier. Central to this empire was the introduction of his very own strain, aptly named Khalifa Kush. This exclusive strain is a testament to Wiz’s commitment to the culture, embodying his unique blend of creativity and relaxation.

In this poetic and lyrical journey through clouds of smoke, you’ll explore Wiz Khalifa’s discography, uncovering his most notable and compelling odes to weed.

1. Mezmorized: “The weed loud like my engine when I speed up / B**ches holding they weave, rolling trees with they pretty feet up.”

As the second song on Kush & Orange Juice, “Mezmorized” steals the show. This song is a lyrical celebration of how his carefree, easygoing attitude attracts women. Wiz uses the word “loud” to create a powerful analogy between the roar of a car engine and the intensity of the marijuana he consumes.

2. Bring Your Lungs: “Front row, smell me when they see us.”

A standout from Kush + Orange Juice 2, the chorus of this song is a direct warning to make sure your lungs are ready if you want to hang. Plus, smokers know all too well being smelled as much as they are seen, especially at shows. This song sets the scene for a good vibe on stage and in the crowd.

3. Hit It Once: “Kush make you tell thе truth / You see me smoking on a yacht, then what the hell would you do? / Open shirt showing my precious metals / Sometimes I roll a joint so long, it look like two together.”

Another track from Kush + Orange Juice 2, “Hit It Once” touches on how weed can supply a sense of carefreeness and freedom to live your truth. Then, put that feeling on a boat with an extendo joint. That's what “Hit It Once” captures.

4. The Kid Frankie: “First class, roll to another coast / Just to smoke kush / I know a n**ga who grows.”

Being able to hop on a first-class flight to another corner of the country just to savor exotic kush from a friend’s personal farm is the ultimate symbol of success and freedom. As a cannabis connoisseur, having a friend who cultivates their own stash is undoubtedly an incredible and shameless plug, right?

5. Never Been: “My b**ches only want two things, that’s to get high and kick it / Try my pot prescription, take a couple shots with lemon / Usually have to watch a movie to see how I’m livin’.”

“Never Been” stands out as one of the most popular tracks from Kush & Orange Juice, cleverly sampling “Schala’s Theme” from Chrono Trigger, a Super Nintendo game. Throughout the song, Wiz explicitly acknowledges the expectations of women when they’re around him: To indulge in some high-quality ganja, enjoy a couple of drinks, and create new memories. The entire song paints a vivid picture of an all-expenses-paid chill session with the Taylor Gang.

6. In The Cut: “Kush and orange juice be the components.”

Thanks to the Pittsburgh native’s significant musical influence on cannabis culture, kush and orange juice were the stoner starter pack in 2010. All you needed to join the session was your go-to kush strain, some orange juice and a pair of Chuck Taylors. “In The Cut” emerges as the ultimate stoner anthem, a testament to staying lifted and keeping one rolled!

7. Still Blazin featuring Alborosie: “You n**ga’s styrofoam, light weight / I’m on my 13th oz, quite baked.”

It’s no secret that Wiz is smoking good. In the aptly named track, “Still Blazin,” he showcases his amazing lung power by playfully referring to those who can’t handle the smoke as “styrofoam,” all while casually mentioning he’s already smoked 13 ounces with plans to smoke more. This track serves as a lyrical journey from broke to boss stoner.

8. Red Eye: Say she came to the studio back in the day, but I don't know her / Smoke Khalifa Kush, my eyes lower, uh / Mind of a stoner / F**k that, mind of a owner.”

“Red Eye,” another song from Kush + Orange Juice 2, shouts out the rapper’s own cannabis brand, Khalifa Kush. As a successful business owner, he rejects the stereotype of stoners being lazy or unmotivated, but admits he can be forgetful, though.

9. Still Blazin: “Smokin’ OG kush from another time zone.”

Although the “Black and Yellow” rapper is always proud to represent Pittsburgh, he gets his greenery from California, a couple time zones away. While there’s truly no place like home, for a weed enthusiast like Wiz, there’s no place like Cali. He makes it very evident that wherever his travels may lead him, he will always have a piece of California on him.

10. Good Dank: “Look, fella, trees yellin', just by the smell, you can tell us / Chronic, I smoke hella, my pockets want mozzarella.”

In this bar, lifted from “Good Dank,” a Big Jerm-produced gem on the highly acclaimed Kush & Orange Juice, Wiz subtly suggests that you can catch a whiff of him from a distance because his weed is so pungent. It’s a clear declaration that he smokes like a chimney and is focused on securing the bag. This mellow cut is a perfect addition to your smoke session playlist, enhancing the laid-back vibe with Wiz’s signature style.

11. Cabin Fever: “My b**ch from Atlanta, my weed is Jamaican.”

This track found its place on the mixtape also titled Cabin Fever, which Wiz Khalifa dropped just a month before his album Rolling Papers hit the shelves. The bar takes listeners on a journey around the world, with Wiz making a detour from California to Jamaica to replenish his smoke supply. Along the way, he swings by Atlanta to pick up his girl, creating a sonic adventure that shows the essence of Wiz’s global and weed-infused lifestyle.

12. Taylor Gang: “Rolex, more sex, good weed, no stress.”

Wiz simplifies the formula for an upgraded life and less stress in just those seven words. According to him, the luxury watch opens doors to increase his luck with the ladies, while quality cannabis helps him unwind from the day’s pressures. This life philosophy echoes in the mixtape Cabin Fever, notably in the track “Taylor Gang,” where Wiz collaborates with his longtime friend Chevy Woods.

13. Hustlin’: “Mind on a mil’, blowing on medicinal.”

Contrary to what many might think, being high doesn’t necessarily mean you can’t be focused. Wiz Khalifa exemplifies this as he strategizes on how to make his next million dollars while smoking strong. His ongoing success as both an artist and a cannabis entrepreneur is a testament to the idea that being in an elevated state doesn’t hinder ambition or achievement.

14. Middle Of You: “Smoking OG Kush, that’s Californication.”

Before the world met Khalifa Kush, it was evident that Wiz Khalifa’s top choice strain was the OG Kush straight from California. Known for his diverse taste in music, Wiz pays homage to the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ hit song “Californication” in this line from “Middle of You.” It’s a clear nod to his appreciation for various music genres and his affinity for the iconic West Coast strain.

15. Super Duper High Outro: “I thought of this frеsh off a bong rip.”

This hidden gem from Kush + Orange Juice 2 is a personal “thank you” to Taylor Gang, his supporters, and everyone who helped make the project happen. However, you can still find a stoner anthem in between the gratitude. Especially when he says, “Anybody I left out, I'm sorry. I was super duper, super duper high.”

16. On My Level: “The marijuana loud, so them h**s follow like Twitter.”

Making it crystal clear that his distinct aroma draws the attention of the coolest stoner girls, Wiz likens their attraction to gaining followers on X once they catch a whiff of him. In “On My Level,” Wiz provides a vivid snapshot of what it’s like to party with him for a night, and you can bet the blunts are in constant rotation.

17. California: “Still rolling weed on my XXL / Only difference is that’s me on the cover.”

“California” from the project Taylor Allderdice was released in 2012 and produced by Wiz’s longtime collaborator Cardo. Here, the Grammy Award-winning artist encounters a full-circle moment. In a reflective line, Wiz reminisces about the past when he used to roll up his weed on XXL magazine covers featuring his favorite artists. Now, life has taken a different turn — when he looks down, he’s the one on the cover.

18. KOJ2 Intro: “Do a show, throw a fat doobie in the crowd.”

As the opener of Kush + Orange Juice 2, “KOJ2 Intro” set the tone for the whole mixtape. In this one, it’s about sharing the love. Smoking is not always a solo mission, sometimes it’s a social experience meant to be shared. Maybe even shared with screaming fans if they’re lucky.